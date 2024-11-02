Video Games

Fortnite Remix: How to get the free Golden Scythe item

Ryan Woodrow

Fortnite Remix is finally here, and along with all of the delicious Chapter 2 nostalgia trips, we’ve also got ourselves a bonus free item, themes around none other than Midas. Already one of the best Fortnite skins, this Golden Scythe pickaxe item will go nicely with the new Meowdas skin, available as one of the Fortnite Remix unique Battle Pass skins.

We’ll explain how to get this free Golden Scythe item, as you only have one week to do so, with it disappearing forever on November 10.

How to get the Golden Scythe free Fortnite item

Thankfully this is quite a simple quest that you can complete by just playing the game a bunch. All you have to do is earn 140,000 XP in any mode. The easiest way to do this is to complete the Fortnite Remix weekly quests. Each one will get you 25k XP, and completing four earns you a 50k XP bonus, which is more than enough to earn the Scythe in just a couple of matches.

If you want to know more about this, check out our guide on the Fortnite Remix weekly quests.

Published
Ryan Woodrow
RYAN WOODROW

