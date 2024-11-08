Fortnite Remix: When is Ice Spice coming to Fortnite and where
Fortnite players are having a blast with the new Chapter 2 Remix season, which has been live for a week now. Bringing back the map from Fortnite’s original Chapter 2 and other nostalgic elements, Remix also features a stellar lineup of hip-hop legends.
Ice Spice launched the new season a week ago as she took the stage in Times Square for Fortnite’s Remix: The Prelude live event, and she is also coming to the game very soon. Players will be able to defeat her to grab one of the Mythic weapons in Fortnite Remix.
Some Fortnite players have been looking for Ice Spice and her island ever since the start of the new season. Here’s exactly where and when is Ice Spice coming to Fortnite.
When is Ice Spice coming to Fortnite in 2024
Ice Spice is coming to Fortnite during Week 3 of Chapter 2 Remix, starting on November 14, 2024. Defeating her will get players the Ice Spice Grappler and Ice Spice Rifle Mythics.
Two Ice Spice skins, the Ice Spice Outfit and Rap Princess Ice Spice Outfit, are also coming to the Item Shop at the start of Week 3. Both outfits feature her “Princess” necklace, designed by Benny The Jeweler.
Ice Spice location in Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix - Ice Isle
When Ice Spice joins the new season, she will appear at her own Ice Isle POI. The new location has not appeared on the map yet. Ice Spice’s island will be a twist on the regular Shark Island, in the northwest corner of the Battle Royale map. The shark-shaped island will pop up on the northern end of the bay north of Sweaty Sands, and to the southwest of Lockie's Lighthouse.
Have a look at the map below for the exact location of Ice Spice’s Ice Isle POI in Fortnite. The island hasn’t appeared yet, but it will be added to the map at the start of Week 3.
While you’re waiting for Ice Spice to join the game, you can still take on Eminem, who is in his Spaghetti Grotto, or go to Snoop Dogg's Doggpound at the center of the map.
Check out Eminem's location on the new Fortnite map in your guide in the link.