Every Mythic weapon in Fortnite Remix and where to find them
Mythic weapons are the most powerful in Fortnite and are usually locked behind some in-game tasks you must complete to unlock their power. Unlike other weapons, which usually come with random mods attached, these guns are specially designed to get the most out of whatever weapon it is. Not to mention all of the stats will be just that little bit better than even the Legendary-tier weapons.
We’ll tell you where you can find every Mythic weapon in Fortnite Remix so you can get your hands on the best gear. If you want to know everything that’s been added in the latest update, then check out our guide on Fortnite Remix patch notes for more.
Snoop Dogg’s Drum Gun
The subject of the first set of Fortnite Remix weekly quests, this Drum Gun can be obtained by defeating Snoop Dogg who is located at The Doggpound, which is the big mansion at the center of the map. It is currently the only way to get a Drum Gun.
Eminem’s RG Minigun
Being added on November 7, the RG Minigum will be obtained from Eminem at Spaghetti Grotto, a location that will also be added on November 7.
Ice Spice’s Grappler and SCAR
Ice Spice, and their associated location, Ice Isle are being added to the game on November 14, where you’ll be able to defeat Ice Spice to get their Mythical Grappler item and SCAR, which is an extremely powerful rifle.