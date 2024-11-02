Fortnite Remix patch notes: Everything new in v32.00
In what appears to be a new tradition for Fortnite, we’re ending off the year and Chapter 5 with a rewind back to an earlier point in Fortnite history, though this won’t be quite as straightforward a nostalgia trip as Fortnite OG was last year. Chapter 5 Season 5, better known as Fortnite Remix takes us back to Chapter 2, bringing us the old map with all our favorite locations, only this time we’ll be getting new events associated with some global music stars.
We’ll cover everything new in these Fortnite Remix match notes so you don’t miss a thing in this month-long season.
Chapter 2 map returns
As expected, we have a brand new map to drop into and fight to death in. This classic Chapter 2 map has all the great locations from this period like Weeping Woods, Retail Row, and The Rig but it won’t stay that way for long, POIs are going to be added/changed during the season as the music stars make their appearance.
Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Ice Spice, and Juice Wrld events
Each week new locations will be added to the island themed around a certain star. Here is what’s planned:
- Week 1 (Nov 2) – The Agency compound becomes the Doggpound
- Week 2 (Nov 7) – Eminen brings Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant to Grotto cave
- Week 3 (Nov 14) – Ice Spice takes over Shark Island, turning it into Ice Isle
- Week 4 (Nov 21) – WRLD Point will be added as a tribute to the late Juice Wrld
New Battle Pass
This one is to be expected, but it’s still exciting anyway, this season’s Battle Pass is here. As this season is shorter than usual, so is this Remix Pass, containing just five unique skins. You can see all of them in our rundown of every unique Battle Pass skin in Fortnite Remix.
Fortnite Reload new map and Solos mode
The main Battle Royale mode isn’t the only thing getting a new map, as the 40-player fast-paced mode Fortnite Reload is getting a new desert-themed map. This map will rotate with the existing one every thirty minutes, letting you constantly mix it up.
More exciting than that, though, you no longer need to have friends to play it, as Solos mode has been added.
Fortnite Kicks – New cosmetic items
A brand new type of cosmetic is being added on November 12, known as Kicks, which for those not in the know, are shoes. 500 skins will be able to have their footwear swapped out with new cosmetics being released, starting with Mike and Jordan brands as well as original designs. Epic has promised to make these Kicks compatible with 95% of all Fortnite skins by spring 2025.
Choppas, Motorboats, and Cadillacs return
Several vehicles are coming back, with the 1966 Cadillac DeVille being available all season, as well as both Choppas and Motorboats returning in just a couple of weeks' time, allowing you to rain death on your opponents from the land, sea, and sky.
Returning weapons
Naturally, plenty of classic weapons from this era are also coming back, and here is the full list:
- Dual Pistols
- Tactical Shotgun
- Pump Shotgun
- Rapid Fire SMG
- Suppressed SMG
- Suppressed Assault Rifle
- Heavy Sniper Rifle
- Semi-Automatic Sniper Rifle
- Hunting Rifle
- Rocket Launcher
- Grenade Launcher
- Remote Explosives
- Grenades
- Clingers
- Stink Bomb
- Mythic Goldfish
- Bandage Bazooka
- Boogie Bomb (which now plays Drop It Like It’s Hot by Snoop Dogg)