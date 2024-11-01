Video Games

Fortnite Remix start time: When does the new season start?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix, also known as Chapter 5 Season 5 is starting this weekend, and we'll tell you exactly when you can get playing.

Ryan Woodrow

Fortnite Remix Chapter 2
Fortnite Remix Chapter 2 / Epic Games

The new Fortnite season is very nearly here. The Fortnite Remix: The Prelude event is happening in just a few hours, though that doesn’t quite mark the start of the new season, which is coming several hours later. It’s confirmed that Fortnite Remix is going to focus on bringing back the maps, items, and events of Fortnite Chapter 2, much like Fortnite OG did for Chapter 1 this time last year.

The specifics are still a mystery to us though, so we’ll tell you what time the new Fortnite season is set to start, letting you see what’s new as soon as possible.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix start time

Fortnite promo art of a glowing blue butterfly whose wings appear to be made of shattered glass.
Fortnite Remix / Epic Games

Like most Fortnite updates, this update is set to go live in the early hours of the morning for US players, with the hope that servers will be back up by the time those in the Americas are getting out of bed. The update is set to happen on November 2, 2024 at 4am ET. Here’s what that means for your time zone:

  • 1am PT
  • 4am ET
  • 5am BRT
  • 8am GMT
  • 9am CET
  • 1:30pm IST
  • 4pm CST
  • 5pm JST
  • 7pm AEDT
  • 9pm NZDT
Published
