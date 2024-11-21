Video Games

Fortnite Remix The Finale live event start time and what to expect

When the Fortnite Remix The Finale live event is set to start and everything we know about what will happen in it

Fortnite Remix The Finale
Fortnite Remix The Finale is a live event that will cap off both this season of Fortnite Remix and Chapter 5 as a whole. We’ll be kicking off when Chapter 6 starts very soon, but before then we’ve got one last party to kick things off. We’ll explain when this event is set to start in your time zone, and what we expect to happen when it begins.

Fortnite Remix The Finale start time

Fortnite screenshot of a poster pormoting the Remix Finale event, lising the start time and featured artists.
As a poster added in the Fortnite v32.11 update that confirms, the event will be starting on Saturday November 30 at 2pm ET. Here’s what that means for your time zone:

  • 11am PT
  • 2pm ET
  • 4pm BRT
  • 7pm GMT
  • 8pm CET
  • 12:30am IST (December 1)
  • 3am CST (December 1)
  • 4am JST (December 1)
  • 6am AEDT (December 1)

What will happen in the Fortnite Remix The Finale live event?

Fortnite screenshot of Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and Ice Spice sat at a conference table.
This is expected to be another concert, but a much more exciting one than we got at the Prelude event. We don’t know the exact details yet, but the file size for the event suggests that it will be a digital concern, instead of a live broadcast of a real one. This makes it more in line with the likes of the Ariana Grande in-game concert we got a few years ago.

What we do know is that it will feature the music of all four stars that have appeared in-game this season, including Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Ice Spice, and Juice WRLD.

Ryan Woodrow
RYAN WOODROW

