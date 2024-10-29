Fortnite Remix The Prelude event start time and what to expect
Epic is kicking off the Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix with a live event called Fortnite Remix: The Prelude, and the multiplayer game’s latest event is coming up fast. Epic is being coy about what to expect – the studio only just confirmed Chapter 2 Remix is Fortnite’s next big thing – but we do, at least, know, when it starts.
We’ve listed the Fortnite Remix: The Prelude start times below with a bit about what you can possibly expect.
Fortnite Remix The Prelude times
Fortnite Remix: The Prelude begins on November 1, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. ET. Here’s what that looks like everywhere else.
- 3:30 p.m. PT
- 5:30 p.m. CT
- 7:30 p.m. BRT
- 10:30 p.m. GMT
- 11:30 p.m. CET
November 2, 2024
- 4 a.m. IST
- 6:30 a.m. CST
- 7:30 a.m. JST
- 9:30 a.m. AEDT
- 11:30 a.m. NZDT
Epic provided no information about how long the event may last, but seeing as it’s a live playlist, you’ll need to join in to take part. It won’t linger on after the event ends.
What to expect from Fortnite Remix The Prelude
Epic’s being tight-lipped about what it has in store for Fortnite Remix: The Prelude. However, we do know it’s a prelude for Chapter 2 Remix, which will take us back to the Fortnite Chapter 2 island and feature reimagined skins and possibly events from days gone by in battle royale.
Fortnite’s previous live event also featured a flashy cinematic in the event, and it’d make sense to see something like that this time as well. It is a prelude, after all, and what could better pave the way for a trip back in time than a cinematic spectacle.