Fortnite Remix: All weekly quests and how to complete them

Full list of every weekly quest in Fortnite Remix and how to complete them

Fortnite Remix
Fortnite Remix / Epic Games

Fortnite Remix may be a short season, lasting only until November 30, 2024, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t full of cool rewards that you’ll only get one opportunity to learn. If you want to earn all of the unique Battle Pass skins in Fortnite Remix, you’ll need to rack up XP as quickly as possible with such a limited time to earn everything.

Thankfully, help is at hand, as this season will see five quests released every week, each worth 25k XP if you complete them, plus, you get bonuses each time you complete a certain number of quests. We’ll cover every single weekly quest in Fortnite Remix so you can easily keep track of everything.

If you want to know all the details of the cool stuff this season has added, then check out our full Fortnite Remix patch notes for more details.

Fortnite Remix Week 0 quests

Fortnite promo art for Remix. Undercover Skye, 1-Ball, and Mewoscles sat around a car looking over a green valley.
Fortnite Remix / Epic Games
  • Gain shields or health at The Doggpound (125)
  • Hit opponents with a Drum Gun (50)
  • Discover Named Locations (15)
  • Travel distance while sprinting (250)
  • Collect weapons from eliminated players (10)
