Fortnite server offline error and how to fix it
Ahead of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4’s launch, folks are getting hit with a Fortnite server down error, but the multiplayer game is (probably) still working just fine. The bug seems most prominent on the Epic Games Store launcher and shows “Server Offline” text if you try to launch the game from your library. The FortniteStatus Twitter account hasn’t acknowledged the server offline bug yet, though posts on Twitter and Reddit about not being able to access Fortnite are starting to pop up more regularly.
We’ve explained what’s going on with the Fortnite server offline error below with some possible ways to fix it. Of course, it may be because the next season is on its way. Check out our Fortnite downtime for Chapter 5 Season 4 guide for more details on when it starts.
Fortnite server offline error
From what we can tell, it seems like the Fortnite server offline issue is random. None of our team at GLHF have had the error, and even some Twitter users responding to Shiina’s post about the error said it’s working just fine for them. If that’s you, great. Play on as usual.
If not, there are a few possible fixes. The first is to just try playing the game anyway. Some users reported that they launched Fortnite like normal, even with the server message telling them they couldn’t. Another handful of people fixed the problem by clicking the “Show Hidden Icons” button at the bottom right of their desktop – at the end of the taskbar, near the clock and internet icon – and launching Fortnite from the Epic Games menu there.
A third potential fix Redditor brently49 suggested is to launch the game from a desktop shortcut, which, for some reason, seems to bypass the issue entirely. A few people have said they deleted and redownloaded the game and were able to play just fine after that.
That's all we know for now, but if there's an official fix or any other word on what's happening, we'll update with more information. Once you do get back in the game, make sure to complete the Fortnite Beware the Wanderer quests before the new season gets underway.