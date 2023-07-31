Fortnite skins: the best outfits to show off your style
What’s the point in beating out 99 other players for a victory royale if you can’t do it in style? Fortnite offers a wide array of skins that let players express themselves in whatever way they please. Over the years, Fortnite has gathered just about any style you could dream of. Whether you want something cool, calm, cute, or colorful, you’ll be able to find it somewhere.
Then you bring in the cavalcade of crossover skins from all regions of media. Marvel, DC, Star Wars, NFL, NBA, and global music megastars are just a small handful of the gigantic properties that Fortnite has under its wing. What’s even better is that the majority of these skins regularly rotate in and out of the store, meaning if there’s an old skin you like, then you might not have to wait very long for it to become available again.
Spider-Gwen
Spider-Man’s look works in almost any context. Whatever color combination, size, or shape you turn it into, the iconic style shines through into something appealing. The regular Spider-Man suit pops up in the item shop every now and then, but Spider-Gwen takes the cake - it was available on the Battle Pass for Chapter 3 Season 4. Truthfully, though, you could pick any Spidey skin and it’d be the perfect fit for this list.
John Cena
One of many real people to lend their likeness to Fortnite over the years, John Cena has been a household name for over a decade. This skin features his wrestling attire - both with and without the shirt - and can come in a bundle with several accessories, including the ugliest version of the WWE Championship.
Xenomorph
One of the most terrifying creations in cinema history, the Xenomorph feels a little out of place in Fortnite, especially when it's wielding a gun. However, that weirdness is what Fortnite is all about, so why not embrace it? A lot of alien skins can be hampered by the necessity for a humanoid appearance, but the Xenomorph fits it perfectly, feeling entirely faithful to the nightmare fuel of the original Alien.
Harley Quinn
One of the most iconic comic book characters in history, Harley Quinn is always a popular choice when she pops up in the item store, which is probably why she’s rotated in so regularly. While we’re yet to get the classic red and black look for Harley, her fan-favorite styles from Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey are there in all their glory. What’s great is that in Fortnite, Harley doesn’t have to hold back her murderous tendencies for a kid-friendly rating.
Black Knight
This skin is a real rarity, so much so that people have sold accounts with the skin for hundreds of dollars. It was available just once in Fortnite’s history, as a tier 70 reward for the Season 2 Battle Pass, so it’s easy to see why it’s such a hot item. The faded red and metallic black is a perfect combination, not to mention someone in a full suit of armor blasting an assault rifle is an undeniably funny image.
Ariana Grande
If you ever needed proof of the astronomical success of Fortnite, then the fact that Ariana Grande – one of this generation’s biggest global pop stars – once did a concert in the game should be more than enough. 10.7 million people watched said concert and a lot of them probably bought this skin along with it. It’s not surprising then that this skin still reappears in the store once or twice a year, so you might still be able to get it.
Joltara
This original Fortnite skin is surprisingly more popular than many of the Marvel and DC superhero skins thanks to its highly customizable nature. Not only can her hair and mask styles be changed, but her outfit can be customized with many different patterns and colors, meaning you can create whatever superhero your heart desires.
Midas
Initially included as Chapter 2 Season 2’s Level 100 Battle Pass reward, Midas is one of the greatest original skins Fortnite has ever seen. It’s a relatively simple design, but it has flourishes in all the right places that make it incredibly appealing. Be it the scar over his eye, the golden guns on his sides, or the unnerving gold hand, Midas draws the eye like few other Fortnite creations.
Lynx
There are some skins that have remained in regular usage in Fortnite despite them only being available quite a long time ago. Lynx was available in the Battle Pass for Chapter 1 Season 7. This pink-haired woman wore a cap with cat ears on top and could suit up to transform into a cat-like superhero with full body armor.
Era
One of the original skins from the Fortnite Wilds Battle Pass, Era is one of the first skins you’ll claim. Her cool and stylish design is easy to love, but progress further up the Battle Pass and you can get your hands on a couple of alternate styles that make her even cooler. There’s the Iconic Era style for a more futuristic and mystical look or the Timeless Era style that plays on ancient oriental fashion.
Optimus Prime
Transformers is a franchise that, love it or hate it, is never going away, and arguably the series’ most iconic character, Optimus Prime, is the ultimate reward in the Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass. You’ll need to climb all the way to level 100 to claim it, but it’s worth the wait, as his unique body type and structure make it stand out from other skins.
Aura
A skin based on a concept designed by a fan, Aura is an extremely popular skin whenever it shows up in the item shop – which it does every few months. Draped in golden accessories that never seem to go out of style, she is, on average, one of the most popular skins in the history of Fortnite.
This is partly because of the cool design, but she also entered the competitive meta as she has one of the skinniest bodies of any outfit. Combine this with the way Fortnite characters turn slightly sideways when firing, and Aura is a very small target that can easily hide behind environmental objects.
Fry, Leela, and Bender
The latest crossover event is all the rage, and one no one saw coming, as Futurama’s return to our screens brings with it Fortnite skins for the three main members of the Planet Express crew. They all come with alternate styles based on their parallel universe selves, not to mention a bunch of accessories that reference classic Futurama episodes.
Focus
An original design that has become pretty popular of late is Focus, which looks a little bit like a mix between a character from The Witcher and a futuristic warrior. Her face is concealed by an electronic mask with a mysterious symbol on it. With two alternate styles (one navy blue, the other black and gold), you can pull off very different vibes with the same basic skin.
Surf Witch
Sometimes you just want a skin based on a cool-looking regular person, and that’s what Surf Witch is – the kind of person who looks like they go clubbing on a regular basis. They come with a bundle of neon-themed items that can also become rainbow-covered if you prefer. Plus, she has an alternate style that’s more of a red and black demon, so there’s something for everyone to love.