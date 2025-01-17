Fortnite: How to unlock the Godzilla skin
Fortnite has made a bunch of changes to the quest and Battle Pass systems for Chapter 6 Season 1. The old star system is gone, and now you simply earn rewards by leveling up, and the same is true of the secret skins. Previously if you wanted to earn the Battle Pass’ secret skin, you’d need to complete a specific series of quests, some of which could be quite difficult, but that’s all changed, and we’ll explain how.
On top of the Godzilla skin, you also have the opportunity to become Godzilla in Fortnite matches, check out our guide at that link to find out how and what cool things you can do when you transform into the monster.
How to unlock the Godzilla Fortnite skin
This time around, all you need to do to unlock the skin is earn levels by playing the game. There is a tracker on the in-game quest tab, but all you need to do is earn 12 account levels to earn the skin, and then 24 account levels to earn all the remaining rewards – including the alternate style for the skin.
Of course, you need to already own the Chapter 6 Season 1 Battle Pass to unlock it, but this makes things a lot easier than before, as instead of needing to complete specific quests, you just need to play the game enough to level up.