Video Games

Fortnite: How to unlock the Godzilla skin

How to unlock the Godzilla secret skin in Fortnite

Ryan Woodrow

Fortnite
Fortnite / Epic Games

Fortnite has made a bunch of changes to the quest and Battle Pass systems for Chapter 6 Season 1. The old star system is gone, and now you simply earn rewards by leveling up, and the same is true of the secret skins. Previously if you wanted to earn the Battle Pass’ secret skin, you’d need to complete a specific series of quests, some of which could be quite difficult, but that’s all changed, and we’ll explain how.

On top of the Godzilla skin, you also have the opportunity to become Godzilla in Fortnite matches, check out our guide at that link to find out how and what cool things you can do when you transform into the monster.

How to unlock the Godzilla Fortnite skin

Fortnite screenshot of Godzilla with more human-like proportions
Godzilla Evolved / Epic Games

This time around, all you need to do to unlock the skin is earn levels by playing the game. There is a tracker on the in-game quest tab, but all you need to do is earn 12 account levels to earn the skin, and then 24 account levels to earn all the remaining rewards – including the alternate style for the skin.

Of course, you need to already own the Chapter 6 Season 1 Battle Pass to unlock it, but this makes things a lot easier than before, as instead of needing to complete specific quests, you just need to play the game enough to level up.

Published
Ryan Woodrow
RYAN WOODROW

Ryan Woodrow is Guides Editor for GLHF based in London, England. He has a particular love for JRPGs and the stories they tell. His all-time favorite JRPGs are the Xenoblade Chronicles games because of the highly emotive and philosophy-driven stories that hold great meaning. Other JRPGs he loves in the genre are Persona 5 Royal, Octopath Traveler, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Nier Automata, and Pokémon. He also regularly dives deep into the indie scene trying to find hidden gems and innovative ideas. Some of his favorite indie games include FTL: Faster Than Light, Thomas Was Alone, Moonlighter, Phantom Abyss, and Towerfall Ascension. More of his favorite games are Minecraft, Super Mario Odyssey, Stardew Valley, Skyrim, and XCOM 2. He has a first-class degree in Games Studies from Staffordshire University and has written for several sites such as USA Today's ForTheWin, Game Rant, The Sun, and KeenGamer. Email: ryan.woodrow@glhf.gg

Home/Guides