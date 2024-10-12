Video Games

Fortnite v31.40 patch notes: Fortnitemares 2024 begins

Fortnitemares 2024 is finally here, with full patch notes for both Fortnite and LEGO Fortnite v31.40

Ryan Woodrow

Fortnitemares 2024
Fortnitemares 2024 / Epic Games

The spooky season is fast approaching and Fortnite is getting ready, launching its Fortnitemares 2024 event today. In this update, a wide variety of content is being added to both Battle Royale and LEGO Fortnite modes. We’ll cover all of it so you don’t miss any content in this brand-new Fortnite update.

Halloween weapons

Fortnite screenshot. Two people sliding along the ground using chainsaws.
Fortnite / Epic Games

It wouldn’t be much of a Battle Royale event without fun new ways to kill each other. The big ticket item for this year is the titular chainsaw from Texas Chainsaw Massacre, which looks to be a powerful melee item that also lets you slide around quickly on it, helpful for catching fleeing victims. On top of that, a strange little homing explosive in the form of Billy the Puppet from the Saw series is being added, and of course, the rocket launcher is getting it’s usual reskin as the Pumpkin Launcher for this event.

LEGO Fortnite split-screen multiplayer

LEGO Fortnite in splitscreen multiplayer, both players are floating over a snowy landscape.
LEGO Fortnite splitscreen multiplayer / Epic Games

After a lot of asking, players of PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S now have access to split-screen multiplayer, letting two players play simultaneously on the same console. There are no restrictions on gameplay in this mode either, so you can log on with a friend on the same sofa without worrying about missing out on any content.

New LEGO Pass

LEGO Fortnite Brick or Treat pass.
LEGO Fortnite Brick or Treat pass / Epic Games

The new LEGO Pass also launches with this update, giving you quests to complete in LEGO Fortnite to earn a whole bunch of free and premium decorations and builds. Along with a whole bunch of cool items, this pass comes with a new skin called “Andy Fangerson” in both regular and LEGO styles. He’s a bright pink werewolf in typical high-school jock clothing.

Nightmare Before Christmas skins

Fortnite screenshot. Sally and the Pumpkin King standing in a small water feature at night while surrounded by pumpkins.
Sally and Pumpkin King / Epic Games

Both Sally and Pumpkin King from Nightmare Before Christmas are being added as skins in both regular and LEGO styles. These round out the biggest characters from Nightmare Before Christmas as Jack Skellington was already added for a previous Fortnitemares event, and is just the latest in a long line of Fortnite and Disney crossovers, with plenty more to come.

Disney Villain skins

Fortnite screenshot. Cruella de Vil, Maleficent, and Captain Hook stood at the bottom of steps leading to a spooky mansion.
Cruella de Vil, Maleficent, and Captain Hook / Epic Games

It’s not just explicitly Halloween-themed Disney characters that are joining the fray this season either, as several classic Disney villains including Cruella de Vil, Captain Hook, and Maleficent will all be added during the Fortnitemares event. There will even be a not-so-villainous character or two, like Edward Scissorhands.

Published
Ryan Woodrow
RYAN WOODROW

Ryan Woodrow is Guides Editor for GLHF based in London, England. He has a particular love for JRPGs and the stories they tell. His all-time favorite JRPGs are the Xenoblade Chronicles games because of the highly emotive and philosophy-driven stories that hold great meaning. Other JRPGs he loves in the genre are Persona 5 Royal, Octopath Traveler, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Nier Automata, and Pokémon. He also regularly dives deep into the indie scene trying to find hidden gems and innovative ideas. Some of his favorite indie games include FTL: Faster Than Light, Thomas Was Alone, Moonlighter, Phantom Abyss, and Towerfall Ascension. More of his favorite games are Minecraft, Super Mario Odyssey, Stardew Valley, Skyrim, and XCOM 2. He has a first-class degree in Games Studies from Staffordshire University and has written for several sites such as USA Today's ForTheWin, Game Rant, The Sun, and KeenGamer. Email: ryan.woodrow@glhf.gg

