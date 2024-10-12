Fortnite v31.40 patch notes: Fortnitemares 2024 begins
The spooky season is fast approaching and Fortnite is getting ready, launching its Fortnitemares 2024 event today. In this update, a wide variety of content is being added to both Battle Royale and LEGO Fortnite modes. We’ll cover all of it so you don’t miss any content in this brand-new Fortnite update.
Halloween weapons
It wouldn’t be much of a Battle Royale event without fun new ways to kill each other. The big ticket item for this year is the titular chainsaw from Texas Chainsaw Massacre, which looks to be a powerful melee item that also lets you slide around quickly on it, helpful for catching fleeing victims. On top of that, a strange little homing explosive in the form of Billy the Puppet from the Saw series is being added, and of course, the rocket launcher is getting it’s usual reskin as the Pumpkin Launcher for this event.
LEGO Fortnite split-screen multiplayer
After a lot of asking, players of PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S now have access to split-screen multiplayer, letting two players play simultaneously on the same console. There are no restrictions on gameplay in this mode either, so you can log on with a friend on the same sofa without worrying about missing out on any content.
New LEGO Pass
The new LEGO Pass also launches with this update, giving you quests to complete in LEGO Fortnite to earn a whole bunch of free and premium decorations and builds. Along with a whole bunch of cool items, this pass comes with a new skin called “Andy Fangerson” in both regular and LEGO styles. He’s a bright pink werewolf in typical high-school jock clothing.
Nightmare Before Christmas skins
Both Sally and Pumpkin King from Nightmare Before Christmas are being added as skins in both regular and LEGO styles. These round out the biggest characters from Nightmare Before Christmas as Jack Skellington was already added for a previous Fortnitemares event, and is just the latest in a long line of Fortnite and Disney crossovers, with plenty more to come.
Disney Villain skins
It’s not just explicitly Halloween-themed Disney characters that are joining the fray this season either, as several classic Disney villains including Cruella de Vil, Captain Hook, and Maleficent will all be added during the Fortnitemares event. There will even be a not-so-villainous character or two, like Edward Scissorhands.