Fortnite x Hatsune Miku skins have leaked ahead of the new Fortnite Festival season
It’s been rumored for a while and now there’s no denying it, Hatsune Miku is coming to Fortnite very soon. Fortnite Festival, the rhythm game found in the Fortnite launcher, is launching its seventh season with tomorrow’s major update – the first one since the Fortnite Winterfest update late last year – and the featured artist has been confirmed as Vocaloid singer, Hatsune Miku.
This fits well with what’s going on in Battle Royale, as Chapter 6 Season 1 is reveling in Japanese culture and mythology, so Miku helps bring in some of the modern culture that Battle Royale is missing out on. Either way, this means that multiple Hatsune Miku skins are coming to Fortnite, and some of them have leaked ahead of the season’s launch tomorrow.
The first is Miku’s classic look, which will be available to purchase in the item shop for the duration of the season, which is set to last until April 8, 2025. It includes a Miku-themed backpack and contrail you can equip. Two alternate styles will also be unlockable as part of the Music Pass for the season, which you can either purchase from the item shop or get automatically as part of a Fortnite Crew subscription.
The pass-exclusive skins/styles include the Hatsune Miku Neko skin and a style that we haven’t got any pictures of yet called the Hatsune Miku Fluo style, which according to leakers, will be inspired by the Fluo Terror theme. This will no doubt come on top of various instruments other and Fortnite Festival cosmetic items that will all be themed around Miku.
We’ll keep you updated on all the new stuff coming to every Fortnite mode when the major update drops tomorrow.