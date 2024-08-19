How and when to watch Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024
Gamescom is almost upon us, and with hundreds of exhibitors set to be making an appearance in Cologne this week, gamers are excited to see what’s coming from their favorite developers and publishers. As in recent years, Gamescom is kicking off with the Gamescom Opening Night Live (ONL) show, a lengthy livestream hosted by The Game Awards’ Geoff Keighley.
Keighley has promised a host of announcements, both for already announced games and a few brand-new ones, too. With that in mind, it’s likely thousands will be tuning into the show to see what’s coming in the world of gaming. But when can you watch it? And how? That’s what we’re here to answer.
Here’s everything you need to know about Gamescom Opening Night Live.
Gamescom Opening Night Live: stream times
Gamescom Opening Night Live will take place at 8:00pm local time in Germany, which is 11:00am PDT for those on the West coast of the US, on August 20, 2024.
Here’s when you can watch Gamescom ONL in your time zone:
- PDT: 11:00am
- EDT: 2:00pm
- BRT: 3:00pm
- BST: 7:00pm
- CEST: 8:00pm
- IST: 11:30pm
- CST: 2:00am (August 21)
- JST: 3:00am (August 21)
- AEST: 4:00am (August 21)
- NZST: 6:00am (August 21)
The stream will run for about two hours, give or take, and is set to include announcements for not just video games, but some non-game items, too. Given how big film and TV adaptations of video game properties have been in the last few years, we can probably expect to see some of that.
Gamescom Opening Night Live: stream links
Gamescom Opening Night Live will be streamed live on the official The Game Awards YouTube channel, which we’ve embedded below, as well as The Game Awards’ Twitch channel.
Gamescom Opening Night Live: what to expect
As mentioned above, there will be a host of announcements for previously announced games, new game announcements, and a few non-game announcements, too. As for the games set to be featured, we don’t have an exhaustive list, but these are the games Keighley has highlighted as key:
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- Marvel Rivals
- Dune Awakening
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Civilization 7
We’ve also seen a few announcements from other developers saying their games will be included in the stream, including ARC Raiders, Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, which was recently pushed into 2025, and more.
There are many more possible options, too, with a host of publishers and developers confirmed to be attending Gamescom 2024, including Bandai Namco, Bethesda, Capcom, Sega, Square Enix, Ubisoft, and EA. All could potentially be making an appearance in ONL — only time will tell. One thing’s for sure, though, Hollow Knight: Silksong won’t be making an appearance, as confirmed by Keighley himself. Team Cherry is still cooking, apparently.