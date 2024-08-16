Video Games

Genshin Impact 5.0 banners: Mualani, Kinich, and Kachina debut

Every new and returning character coming with the update

Welcome to Jurassic Pa–, ahem, Natlan! Genshin Impact 5.0 is finally around the corner and HoYoverse has revealed the contents and order of the upcoming version’s banners, which will bring three additions from Natlan into the roster of playable characters.

Each of the three newcomers hail from a different tribe and not only come with a kit full of fun and effective combat tools, but also with unique movement mechanics allowing them to travel their home country much more comfortably than any outsider.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact 5.0 banners.

Genshin Impact 5.0 banners: Phase 1

Starting on August 28, 2024, with update 5.0’s launch, you’ll be able to call upon the following characters:

  • Banner #1: Mualani (5-Star character, Hydro, catalyst), Kachina (4-Star character, Geo, polearm), Bennett (4-Star character, Pyro, sword), and Xinyan (4-Star character, Pyro, claymore)
  • Banner #2: Kaedehara Kazuha (5-Star character, Anemo, sword), Kachina (4-Star character, Geo, polearm), Bennett (4-Star character, Pyro, sword), and Xinyan (4-Star character, Pyro, claymore)

Mualani

Genshin Impact Mualani artwork.
Genshin Impact's Mualani. / HoYoverse

Mualani is a damage dealer who can summon a shark-like surfboard which allows her to ride over any surface with high speed and mark enemies as her prey, increasing the damage dealt against these targets. Mualani’s damage scales with her Maximum HP and her kit is very tightly connected to the brand-new Nightsoul mechanic available in Natlan.

Kazuha

Genshin Impact Kazuha artwork.
Genshin Impact's Kazuha. / HoYoverse

Kazuha is an excellent support character, who exerts crowd control, can absorb other elements with his abilities, and shred the elemental resistance of enemies – picking him up will boost the power of anyone’s roster.

Kachina

Genshin Impact Kachina artwork.
Genshin Impact's Kachina. / HoYoverse

Kachina is another damage dealer and has a similar summoning mechanic as Mualani, which is also fueled by the Nightsoul system. The Geo character can summon her drill – Turbo Twirly – and freely mount or dismount the machine, using it to climb even the steepest of cliffs or attack enemies with the damage scaling with her Defense. It's worth noting that everyone will get a free copy of Kachina after entering Natlan as part of the story.

Bennett

Genshin Impact Bennett artwork.
Genshin Impact's Bennett. / HoYoverse

Bennett, often called the unofficial Pyro Archon due to his longevity and dominance in the meta, is one of the most powerful support characters in the game. His kit allows him to provide healing, has the capability to buff the damage of allies, and contributes off-field Pyro application.

Xinyan

Genshin Impact Xinyan artwork.
Genshin Impact's Xinyan. / HoYoverse

Xinyan is pretty much the opposite of Bennett: She's never had any real relevance in the meta and, unfortunately for her and her few loyal fans, that is not projected to change.

Genshin Impact 5.0 banners: Phase 2

After a duration of three weeks, the banners will change at the halfway point of the game version on September 18, 2024. That’ll make the following characters available:

  • Banner #3: Kinich (5-Star character, Dendro, claymore) and three 4-Star characters
  • Banner #4: Raiden Shogun (5-Star character, Electro, polearm) and three 4-Star characters

Kinich

Genshin Impact Kinich artwork.
Genshin Impact's Kinich. / HoYoverse

Kinich is a damage dealer with a unique grappling mechanic: He can hook a target and then circle it, using a variety of attacks to deal Dendro Damage. Once again, his kit makes use of Nightsoul Points, just like the other two additions from Natlan. His Elemental Burst summons Ajaw, the Almighty Dragonlord, to support him from above. Just like Mualani and Kachina, this character’s kit can be used to traverse the environment with ease as well, as his grappling hook can be used to swing from point to point.

Raiden Shogun

Genshin Impact Raiden Shogun artwork.
Genshin Impact's Raiden Shogun. / HoYoverse

Raiden is one of the most versatile characters in the game, being able to act as a Main DPS or Sub DPS on many different teams. She’s an Electro powerhouse with on-field as well as off-field attacks that will prove beneficial for anyone’s roster.

