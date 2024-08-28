Genshin Impact 5.0: Phlogiston explained
Version 5.0 for Genshin Impact is out and introduces an entirely new region to the open-world RPG in the form of Natlan. Inhabited by skilled and honorable warriors as well as magnificent Saurians, it is a land full of hidden corners and crevices thanks to its extreme terrain.
Luckily, a new exploration mechanic can help you traverse the landscape more easily: You can “possess” a Saurian via the Saurian Indwelling mechanic, using their abilities to travel with ease. In Genshin Impact 5.0, you can transform into three Saurians:
- Tepetlisaurus: Can scale cliffs and destroy obstacles.
- Koholasaurus: Can swim, use Spiritways, and destroy obstacles.
- Yumkasaurus: Can grapple and spit out explosive fruits after grabbing them.
Future updates are expected to add more Saurians to this mechanic.
Genshin Impact 5.0: What is Phlogiston?
What the Saurians have in common is that they require a resource called Phlogiston to fuel their various abilities – breaking it down, it’s essentially an energy resource.
When using the Indwelling mechanic, you’ll see a resource bar on the right side of the Saurian’s body – this bar is showing your current Phlogiston reserves. While indwelling itself doesn’t use it, which means that you can theoretically inhibit a Saurian’s body forever, using the Saurian’s skills does consume energy.
Phlogiston also appears as a phenomenon in the world: It can form floating paths that allow for fast travel, which are called Spiritways. These can’t be traversed by just anyone – you need to indwell a Koholasaurus or play a character from the People of the Springs, such as Mualani, to use them.
Speaking of characters: Natlan’s warriors can also make use of Phlogiston to fuel their unique Nightsoul’s Blessing mechanic. For characters, you’ll find the Phlogiston bar on top of their HP bar. During combat, you’ll often see your Phlogiston bar get depleted when using characters from Natlan – this is because they can transform the resource into Nightsoul Points, which feeds their abilities in battle.
To sum it up: Phlogiston is kind of like Stamina in that it fuels certain abilities of Natlan’s Saurians and characters. It’s valuable.
Genshin Impact 5.0: How to get Phlogiston?
So, how do you get more Phlogiston in Genshin Impact? The most surefire way of filling up your Phlogiston reserves is teleporting to a Waypoint – that will automatically fill the bar.
Naturally, it’s not always convenient to backtrack to a nearby Waypoint. When exploring Natlan you’ll quickly notice little structures with a small flame burning inside them. You can simply go close to these and fill your Phlogiston reserves that way.
Another way of refueling is to harvest certain Natlan-specific resources like Crystal Beetles and Embercore Flowers, which contain small traces of Phlogiston.