Genshin Impact 5.0: How to open the three chests at Sulfurous Veins

Exploring the nooks and crannies of Natlan in Genshin Impact 5.0 reveals all sorts of fun puzzles and secrets and it’s never been easier to reach remote locations than now due to the improved exploration mechanics the brand-new region is offering – as long as you have Phlogiston, that is.

One of the spots you’ll probably encounter early on your travels through these lands – at least if you veer off from the path the main story takes you on – is an area called Sulfurous Veins to the west of Children of Echoes. One of this sub-region’s plateaus houses three treasure chests that are locked and dealing with the slimes in the area doesn’t seem to be the key to unlocking them.

This is the plateau in Sulfurous Veins with the three locked chests. / HoYoverse

To get your hands on what’s inside the containers, seek out a rock formation near the edge of the plateau – you’ll know it by the giant Pyro Slime throning on top or you can check the header of this article for a screenshot. At the foot of this rock pile, you’ll find one lone and empty plate that’s waiting to be filled.

Genshin Impact screenshot showing a woman in a fancy dress staring at a rock formation.
This is where you'll find the empty plate. / HoYoverse

You’ll need to search and harvest an Embercore Flower and place it on this plate as an offering. This will prompt several waves of Pyro Slimes to appear. Defeating these groups of enemies is going to unlock the trio of chests at the center of the plateau one by one, netting you Primogems and items – and, of course, some valuable exploration progress. Every percentage point counts, right?

For more information on Natlan, check out our explainer of the Nightsoul mechanic as well as our Mualani build guide and Kachina build guide.

