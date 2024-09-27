Genshin Impact 5.1 banners: Xilonen debuts
A good party needs a skilled DJ and Genshin Impact 5.1 is welcoming one of the best: Xilonen, Natlan’s famous artisan and fashion icon, is apparently also a skilled DJ and will be the heart of the upcoming update.
The Geo character is in fact the only brand-new addition in Genshin Impact’s next patch, leaving open three slots for reruns of older characters – which is quite welcome as well, given the long waiting times for reruns at this point.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact 5.1 character banners.
Genshin Impact 5.1 banners: Phase 1
Starting on October 9, 2024, with update 5.1’s launch, you’ll be able to call upon the following characters:
- Banner #1: Xilonen (5-Star character, Geo, sword) and three 4-Star characters
- Banner #2: Chiori (5-Star character, Geo, sword) and three 4-Star characters
Xilonen
Xilonen is a very versatile and interesting support character. Her own damage scales with the Defense stat and she can switch to a different movement mode using rollerblades, enhancing her speed. Her Skill enables her to reduce the enemy’s Elemental Resistance based on her team’s elemental composition, while her Burst allows her to heal allies or deal Geo Damage.
Chiori
Chiori is a quick and nimble fighter, dashing around the field with her blades and summoning an automaton to assist her. This damage dealer’s offensive power scales with both her Attack and her Defense, making her a bit more versatile when it comes to finding artifact pieces and team members. She benefits from the presence of other Geo constructs and has a special talent allowing her to swap other characters into the field to enhance the effects of her own summon.
Genshin Impact 5.1 banners: Phase 2
After a duration of three weeks, the banners will change at the halfway point of the game version on October 30, 2024. That’ll make the following characters available:
- Banner #3: Nahida (5-Star character, Dendro, catalyst) and three 4-Star characters
- Banner #4: Hu Tao (5-Star character, Pyro, polearm) and three 4-Star characters
Nahida
Nahida is pretty much the best character in the game when it comes to applying the Dendro element to enemies and bolstering reaction-based styles. She’s able to create a connection between enemy targets, dealing damage to all of them as they are hit by reactions. In addition, Nahida can bolster the active party member’s Elemental Mastery drastically, ensuring that reaction-based damage is maximized across the board.
Hu Tao
Hu Tao counts among the strongest Pyro DPS characters in the game. She consumes her own HP to deal massive damage, increasing her offensive capabilities further when she’s below 50% of her Maximum HP. She is a pretty straightforward character, but that simplicity has kept her hot for a long time.
Find all active Genshin Impact redemption codes to grab some free Primogems.