Genshin Impact 5.1 livestream: start times and where to watch
Another Genshin Impact livestream is upon us – the upcoming special program will unveil details on Genshin Impact update 5.1, which is set to come out in early October 2024.
The upcoming version appears to be called “The Rainbow Destined to Burn” and will continue the story arc we began in update 5.0 with the release of Natlan. No chibi character artwork has been added to the stream’s announcement poster, indicating that we may be in for another one led by the developers themselves instead of voice actors.
Find the Genshin Impact 5.1 livestream start times and where to watch below.
Genshin Impact 5.1 livestream: start time
The Genshin Impact 5.1 livestream will take place on September 27, 2024, at 8am (UTC-4). Here is what that means for your timezone:
- September 27, 2024, 5am PT
- September 27, 2024, 7am CT
- September 27, 2024, 8am ET
- September 27, 2024, 1pm BST
- September 27, 2024, 2pm CEST
- September 27, 2024, 5:30pm IST
- September 27, 2024, 8pm CST
- September 27, 2024, 9pm KST/JST
- September 27, 2024, 10pm AEST
- September 28, 2024, 12am NZST
Note that the livestream has returned to its usual time slot after the rare schedule change for the big reveal of version 5.0 in August 2024.
Genshin Impact 5.1 livestream: where to watch
You can watch the Genshin Impact 5.1 livestream on the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel at the times stated above.
Additionally, you can catch the stream on YouTube in parallel. It’ll also be available as a VOD on YouTube, so you can watch it there any time.
Genshin Impact 5.1 livestream: what to expect
Naturally, a trailer for update 5.1 introducing us to the next part of the main story in Natlan will be at the top of the priority list for the livestream.
Furthermore, we’ll get a good look at the capabilities of Xilonen, the 5-Star Geo character that will be on the Genshin Impact 5.1 banners. She’s supposed to be an incredibly capable artisan and fashion designer, working important jobs for the Pyro Archon herself.
An array of optimizations, improvements, and feature additions can be expected as well – the developers have already teased time-limited rewards for exploration and a quick-completion feature for the Spiral Abyss.
Finally, the special program is guaranteed to drop some Genshin Impact promo codes for free Primogems and other useful resources.