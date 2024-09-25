Video Games

Genshin Impact 5.1 livestream: start times and where to watch

Catch a sneak peak at what’s coming in Genshin Impact

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse

Another Genshin Impact livestream is upon us – the upcoming special program will unveil details on Genshin Impact update 5.1, which is set to come out in early October 2024. 

Table of Contents

  1. Genshin Impact 5.1 livestream: start time
  2. Genshin Impact 5.1 livestream: where to watch
  3. Genshin Impact 5.1 livestream: what to expect

The upcoming version appears to be called “The Rainbow Destined to Burn” and will continue the story arc we began in update 5.0 with the release of Natlan. No chibi character artwork has been added to the stream’s announcement poster, indicating that we may be in for another one led by the developers themselves instead of voice actors.

Find the Genshin Impact 5.1 livestream start times and where to watch below.

Genshin Impact 5.1 livestream: start time

The Genshin Impact 5.1 livestream will take place on September 27, 2024, at 8am (UTC-4). Here is what that means for your timezone:

  • September 27, 2024, 5am PT
  • September 27, 2024, 7am CT
  • September 27, 2024, 8am ET
  • September 27, 2024, 1pm BST
  • September 27, 2024, 2pm CEST
  • September 27, 2024, 5:30pm IST
  • September 27, 2024, 8pm CST
  • September 27, 2024, 9pm KST/JST
  • September 27, 2024, 10pm AEST
  • September 28, 2024, 12am NZST

Note that the livestream has returned to its usual time slot after the rare schedule change for the big reveal of version 5.0 in August 2024.

Genshin Impact 5.1 livestream: where to watch

You can watch the Genshin Impact 5.1 livestream on the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel at the times stated above.

Additionally, you can catch the stream on YouTube in parallel. It’ll also be available as a VOD on YouTube, so you can watch it there any time.

Genshin Impact 5.1 livestream: what to expect

Naturally, a trailer for update 5.1 introducing us to the next part of the main story in Natlan will be at the top of the priority list for the livestream.

Furthermore, we’ll get a good look at the capabilities of Xilonen, the 5-Star Geo character that will be on the Genshin Impact 5.1 banners. She’s supposed to be an incredibly capable artisan and fashion designer, working important jobs for the Pyro Archon herself.

An array of optimizations, improvements, and feature additions can be expected as well – the developers have already teased time-limited rewards for exploration and a quick-completion feature for the Spiral Abyss.

Finally, the special program is guaranteed to drop some Genshin Impact promo codes for free Primogems and other useful resources.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/Guides