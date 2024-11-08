Genshin Impact 5.2 banners: Chasca and Ororon debut
HoYoverse has confirmed the Genshin Impact update 5.2 banners, telling players which new and returning characters will be featured in this version.
Travelers can look forward to a duo of debutants: Chasca is this version’s fresh 5-Star character and supplements the Anemo roster, while Ororon is a new 4-Star Electro character. Both have a fresh movement mechanic in tow, making them a useful addition to your line-up for exploring the rugged landscapes of Natlan.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact 5.2 character banners.
Genshin Impact 5.2 banners: Phase 1
Starting on November 20, 2024, with update 5.2’s launch, you’ll be able to call upon the following characters:
- Banner #1: Chasca (5-Star, Anemo, bow), Ororon (4-Star, Electro, bow), and two other 4-Star characters
- Banner #2: Lyney (5-Star, Pyro, bow), Ororon (4-Star, Electro, bow), and two other 4-Star characters
Chasca
Chasca comes with another powerful traversal mechanic, soaring through the air during her Nightsoul’s Blessing state. In combat, she’s an Anemo damage dealer who can target many enemies at once with her gun and convert her attacks into other elements based on the party configuration – this goes for her Skill as well as her Burst.
Ororon
Ororon has access to a bouncing attack in the form of his Skill and possesses the ability to double-jump in Natlan. His Burst activates a summon, which taunts nearby enemies while damaging them with its Electro attacks.
Lyney
Lyney is a Main DPS sourcing most of his damage from Charged Attacks. His kit revolves around consuming his own HP to boost this type of attack and grants him bonuses if he’s teamed up with additional Pyro characters.
Genshin Impact 5.2 banners: Phase 2
After a duration of three weeks, the banners will change at the halfway point of the game version on December 11, 2024. That’ll make the following characters available:
- Banner #3: Neuvillette (5-Star, Hydro, catalyst) and three 4-Star characters
- Banner #4: Zhongli (5-Star, Geo, polearm) and three 4-Star characters
Neuvillette
Neuvillette is a powerhouse Main DPS – like Lyney, he pulls most of his damage from Charged Attacks, continuously consuming his own HP and healing himself to boost its effectiveness. He plays well in pretty much any composition, thanks to a damage bonus granted to him when any Hydro reactions get triggered.
Zhongli
Zhongli remains one of the best shielders in the game. He can not only protect his team from any harm, but shreds the enemy’s Elemental Resistance to enhance the damage his allies deal.
Find all active Genshin Impact redemption codes to grab some free Primogems.