Genshin Impact 5.2 banners: Chasca and Ororon debut

Every new and returning character coming with the update

HoYoverse has confirmed the Genshin Impact update 5.2 banners, telling players which new and returning characters will be featured in this version.

  1. Genshin Impact 5.2 banners: Phase 1
  2. Genshin Impact 5.2 banners: Phase 2

Travelers can look forward to a duo of debutants: Chasca is this version’s fresh 5-Star character and supplements the Anemo roster, while Ororon is a new 4-Star Electro character. Both have a fresh movement mechanic in tow, making them a useful addition to your line-up for exploring the rugged landscapes of Natlan.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact 5.2 character banners.

Genshin Impact 5.2 banners: Phase 1

Starting on November 20, 2024, with update 5.2’s launch, you’ll be able to call upon the following characters:

  • Banner #1: Chasca (5-Star, Anemo, bow), Ororon (4-Star, Electro, bow), and two other 4-Star characters
  • Banner #2: Lyney (5-Star, Pyro, bow), Ororon (4-Star, Electro, bow), and two other 4-Star characters

Chasca

Genshin Impact artwork showing Chasca, an attractive red-haired woman with pointy ears and a tricorn.
Genshin Impact's Chasca. / HoYoverse

Chasca comes with another powerful traversal mechanic, soaring through the air during her Nightsoul’s Blessing state. In combat, she’s an Anemo damage dealer who can target many enemies at once with her gun and convert her attacks into other elements based on the party configuration – this goes for her Skill as well as her Burst.

Ororon

Genshin Impact artwork showing Ororon, a tall blue-haired man with two different eye colors and lots of tattoos.
Genshin Impact's Ororon. / HoYoverse

Ororon has access to a bouncing attack in the form of his Skill and possesses the ability to double-jump in Natlan. His Burst activates a summon, which taunts nearby enemies while damaging them with its Electro attacks.

Lyney

Genshin Impact Lyney artwork.
Genshin Impact's Lyney. / HoYoverse

Lyney is a Main DPS sourcing most of his damage from Charged Attacks. His kit revolves around consuming his own HP to boost this type of attack and grants him bonuses if he’s teamed up with additional Pyro characters.

Genshin Impact 5.2 banners: Phase 2

After a duration of three weeks, the banners will change at the halfway point of the game version on December 11, 2024. That’ll make the following characters available:

  • Banner #3: Neuvillette (5-Star, Hydro, catalyst) and three 4-Star characters
  • Banner #4: Zhongli (5-Star, Geo, polearm) and three 4-Star characters

Neuvillette

Genshin Impact Neuvillette artwork.
Genshin Impact's Neuvillette. / HoYoverse

Neuvillette is a powerhouse Main DPS – like Lyney, he pulls most of his damage from Charged Attacks, continuously consuming his own HP and healing himself to boost its effectiveness. He plays well in pretty much any composition, thanks to a damage bonus granted to him when any Hydro reactions get triggered.

Zhongli

Genshin Impact Zhongli artwork.
Genshin Impact's Zhongli. / HoYoverse

Zhongli remains one of the best shielders in the game. He can not only protect his team from any harm, but shreds the enemy’s Elemental Resistance to enhance the damage his allies deal.

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

