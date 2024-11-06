Genshin Impact 5.2 livestream: start times and where to watch
HoYoverse is about to unveil the “Tapestry of Spirit and Flame” – otherwise known as Genshin Impact update 5.2 – on November 8, 2024.
Table of Contents
As is tradition, a streamed special program will do the honors and introduce the content of the upcoming version. Although there is a light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to the voice actors’ strike, this broadcast will once again have to do without any VAs from the game. Two members of the Genshin Impact localization team will present all the new additions instead.
Find the Genshin Impact 5.2 livestream start times and where to watch below.
Genshin Impact 5.2 livestream: start time
The Genshin Impact 5.2 livestream will take place on November 8, 2024, at 7am (UTC-5). Here is what that means for your timezone:
- November 8, 2024, 4am PST
- November 8, 2024, 6am CST (Central)
- November 8, 2024, 7am EST
- November 8, 2024, 12pm GMT
- November 8, 2024, 1pm CET
- November 8, 2024, 5:30pm IST
- November 8, 2024, 8pm CST (China)
- November 8, 2024, 9pm KST/JST
- November 8, 2024, 11pm AEDT
- November 9, 2024, 1am NZDT
Genshin Impact 5.2 livestream: where to watch
You can watch the Genshin Impact 5.2 livestream on the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel at the times stated above.
Additionally, you can catch the stream on YouTube in parallel. It’ll also be available as a VOD on YouTube, so you can watch it there any time.
Genshin Impact 5.2 livestream: what to expect
Natlan’s main story will be taking a short breather in version 5.2 and find its conclusion during the 5.3 update, but that doesn’t mean that the upcoming patch won’t have any story content to offer – for example, there’s a good chance that we’ll learn a good deal more about Chasca and Ororon, the character duo joining the roster.
HoYoverse is also bringing another wave of quality-of-life improvements to the game with 5.2, such as an auto-lock and favorite feature for artifacts, a quick-swap function for the treasure compass, adjustments to the Serenitea Pot, and much more.
Finally, the special program is guaranteed to drop some Genshin Impact promo codes for free Primogems and other useful resources.