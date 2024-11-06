Video Games

Genshin Impact 5.2 livestream: start times and where to watch

Catch a sneak peak at what’s coming in Genshin Impact

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse

HoYoverse is about to unveil the “Tapestry of Spirit and Flame” – otherwise known as Genshin Impact update 5.2 – on November 8, 2024.

Table of Contents

  1. Genshin Impact 5.2 livestream: start time
  2. Genshin Impact 5.2 livestream: where to watch
  3. Genshin Impact 5.2 livestream: what to expect

As is tradition, a streamed special program will do the honors and introduce the content of the upcoming version. Although there is a light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to the voice actors’ strike, this broadcast will once again have to do without any VAs from the game. Two members of the Genshin Impact localization team will present all the new additions instead.

Find the Genshin Impact 5.2 livestream start times and where to watch below.

Genshin Impact 5.2 livestream: start time

The Genshin Impact 5.2 livestream will take place on November 8, 2024, at 7am (UTC-5). Here is what that means for your timezone:

  • November 8, 2024, 4am PST
  • November 8, 2024, 6am CST (Central)
  • November 8, 2024, 7am EST
  • November 8, 2024, 12pm GMT
  • November 8, 2024, 1pm CET
  • November 8, 2024, 5:30pm IST
  • November 8, 2024, 8pm CST (China)
  • November 8, 2024, 9pm KST/JST
  • November 8, 2024, 11pm AEDT
  • November 9, 2024, 1am NZDT

Genshin Impact 5.2 livestream: where to watch

You can watch the Genshin Impact 5.2 livestream on the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel at the times stated above.

Additionally, you can catch the stream on YouTube in parallel. It’ll also be available as a VOD on YouTube, so you can watch it there any time.

Genshin Impact 5.2 livestream: what to expect

Natlan’s main story will be taking a short breather in version 5.2 and find its conclusion during the 5.3 update, but that doesn’t mean that the upcoming patch won’t have any story content to offer – for example, there’s a good chance that we’ll learn a good deal more about Chasca and Ororon, the character duo joining the roster.

HoYoverse is also bringing another wave of quality-of-life improvements to the game with 5.2, such as an auto-lock and favorite feature for artifacts, a quick-swap function for the treasure compass, adjustments to the Serenitea Pot, and much more.

Finally, the special program is guaranteed to drop some Genshin Impact promo codes for free Primogems and other useful resources.

Published
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/Guides