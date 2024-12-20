Video Games

Genshin Impact 5.3 banners: Mavuika, Citlali, and Lan Yan debut

Every new and returning character coming with the update

HoYoverse has announced the Genshin Impact 5.3 banners, which will see the release of three brand-new characters.

Table of Contents

  1. Genshin Impact 5.3 banners: Phase 1
  2. Genshin Impact 5.3 banners: Phase 2

Players will be able to call upon the services of two more characters from Natlan: Mavuika, the Pyro Archon, and Citlali, the eccentric and cute sorceress from the Masters of the Night-Wind. Additionally, a completely fresh character from Liyue will become available with Lan Yan.

Find the Genshin Impact 5.3 banners with all new and returning characters below.

Genshin Impact 5.3 banners: Phase 1

Starting on January 1, 2025, with update 5.3’s launch, you’ll be able to call upon the following characters:

  • Banner #1: Mavuika (5-Star, Pyro, claymore) and three 4-Star characters
  • Banner #2: Citlali (5-Star, Cryo, catalyst) and three 4-Star characters

Mavuika

Genshin Impact Mavuika artwork.
Genshin Impact's Mavuika. / HoYoverse

Mavuika is a powerful damage dealer with the ability to summon divine armaments – a fiery ring that automatically attacks enemies even when she's off-field or a motorcycle she can ride. Not requiring Energy, she’s powering her Elemental Burst by obtaining Fighting Spirit from her team’s actions, imbuing her with immense combat strength for a while. Her bike also combines the movement mechanics of all other Natlan characters.

Citlali

Genshin Impact Citlali artwork.
Genshin Impact's Citlali. / HoYoverse

Citlali has mastered the ancient arts of her tribe and can summon all manner of creatures, which deal Cryo DMG and protect her by creating shields. She has a lot of AoE damage at her disposal and can boost the effect of Frozen and Melt reactions, making her an ideal team member for any Pyro and Hydro allies.

Genshin Impact 5.3 banners: Phase 2

After a duration of three weeks, the banners will change at the halfway point of the game version on January 22, 2025. That’ll make the following characters available:

  • Banner #3: Arlecchino (5-Star, Pyro, polearm), Lan Yan (4-Star, Anemo, catalyst), and two 4-Star characters
  • Banner #4: Clorinde (5-Star, Electro, sword), Lan Yan (4-Star, Anemo, catalyst), and two 4-Star characters

Arlecchino

Genshin Impact Arlecchino artwork.
Genshin Impact's Arlecchino. / HoYoverse

A lethal damage dealer all on her own, Arlecchino uses the power of her cursed bloodline to beat her enemies into submission, though this puts herself at risk as well. She’s a fantastic option for Fontaine-based teams with lots of HP manipulation techniques.

Clorinde

Genshin Impact Clorinde artwork.
Genshin Impact's Clorinde. / HoYoverse

Similar to Arlecchino, Clorinde uses Fontaine’s HP manipulation mechanics to enhance her own damage. Wielding rapier and pistol, she’s able to perform lightning-fast attacks in melee as well as close range, overwhelming enemies with the amount of strikes she can execute.

Lan Yan

Genshin Impact Lan Yan artwork.
Genshin Impact's Lan Yan. / HoYoverse

Lan Yan is an Anemo shield character with some acrobatic elements – she can hurl herself into the air and briefly attack from above before touching ground again. Lan Yan can bolster the RES of her shield against specific elements by absorbing them, which also allows her to imbue her own attacks with those elements.

A new Chronicled Wish banner will be available during version 5.3 as well, containing characters from Liyue. Baizhu, Shenhe, Keqing, Ganyu, Xiao, Tartaglia, and Qiqi will be available from this banner.

