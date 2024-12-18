Genshin Impact 5.3 livestream: start times and where to watch
HoYoverse has announced the next Genshin Impact special program: The broadcast detailing version 5.3, titled Incandescent Ode of Resurrection, will take place on December 20, 2024.
Update 5.3 will be the climax of the ongoing main story in Natlan as well as bring Mavuika and Citlali into the fold as playable characters. Given that it’s the final livestream of the year and a big version to boot, this is likely going to be a show hosted by the development team itself and not the localization team or the VAs.
Find the Genshin Impact 5.3 livestream start times and where to watch below.
Genshin Impact 5.3 livestream: start time
The Genshin Impact 5.3 livestream will take place on December 20, 2024, at 7am (UTC-5). Here is what that means for your timezone:
- December 20, 4am PST
- December 20, 6am CST (Central)
- December 20, 7am EST
- December 20, 9am BRT
- December 20, 12pm GMT
- December 20, 1pm CET
- December 20, 5:30pm IST
- December 20, 8pm CST (China)
- December 20, 9pm KST/JST
- December 20, 11pm AEDT
- December 21, 1am NZDT
Genshin Impact 5.3 livestream: where to watch
You can watch the Genshin Impact 5.3 livestream on the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel at the times stated above.
Additionally, you can catch the stream on YouTube in parallel. It’ll also be available as a VOD on YouTube, so you can watch it there any time.
Genshin Impact 5.3 livestream: what to expect
After a short breather in version 5.2, Natlan’s main story arc continues – and reaches its climax – in update 5.3. If you recall, Mavuika asked the Traveler to accompany her on a very dangerous mission against the Abyss Order with the fate of Natlan hanging in the balance. The Pyro Archon herself is in danger, too, having used the power of the Ruler of Death, which comes with a high price. There’s all to play for in the upcoming version.
Aside from teasers for the story, we can expect a detailed look at Mavuika and Citlali, who join the list of playable Genshin Impact characters in 5.3. As always, the developers have a wave of improvements and quality-of-life changes in store as well that we’ll hear more about.
Finally, the special program is guaranteed to drop some Genshin Impact promo codes for free Primogems and other useful resources.