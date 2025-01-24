Video Games

Genshin Impact 5.4 banners: Mizuki debuts

Every new and returning character coming with the update

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse

HoYoverse has revealed the full Genshin Impact 5.4 banners, which feature a brand-new character from Inazuma as well as a whole lot of muscle and cuteness from Fontaine.

Yumemizuki Mizuki, a psychiatrist and co-owner of Inazuma’s most famous hot springs, is the sole new 5-Star character of this update, but some great reruns spice things up – Wriothesley has finally been released from Cryo jail and one of the best Hydro characters of all time is back for more business.

Find the full Genshin Impact 5.4 character banners below.

Genshin Impact 5.4 banners: Phase 1

Starting on February 12, 2025, with update 5.4’s launch, you’ll be able to call upon the following characters:

  • Banner #1: Yumemizuki Mizuki (5-Star, Anemo, catalyst) and three 4-Star characters
  • Banner #2: Sigewinne (5-Star, Hydro, bow) and three 4-Star characters

Yumemizuki Mizuki

Genshin Impact Yumemizuki Mizuki artwork.
Genshin Impact's Yumemizuki Mizuki. / HoYoverse

Mizuki looks to be a powerful enabler of reaction-based damage, being able to boost the damage dealt by Swirl. She can also summon a little Baku, which follows the active character around and creates snacks that can be picked up. These deal Anemo DMG or heal the character, depending on their current HP. Mizuki will join the standard banner after version 5.5.

Sigewinne

Genshin Impact Sigewinne artwork.
Genshin Impact's Sigewinne. / HoYoverse

Sigewinne is a healer that specializes in interacting with the Bond of Life mechanics, making her less universally useful than someone like Kokomi. In Fontaine-based compositions, however, the specialization can really bear fruit.

Genshin Impact 5.4 banners: Phase 2

After a duration of three weeks, the banners will change at the halfway point of the game version on March 5, 2025. That’ll make the following characters available:

  • Banner #3: Furina (5-Star, Hydro, sword) and three 4-Star characters
  • Banner #4: Wriothesley (5-Star, Cryo, catalyst) and three 4-Star characters

Furina

Genshin Impact Furina artwork.
Genshin Impact's Furina. / HoYoverse

Furina is one the best Hydro characters in the game, excelling at consistent Hydro application from off the field and interacting with the HP-based mechanics a lot of the Fontaine characters come with. She has skills for draining as well as healing the HP of allies and boosts the overall damage output of the team.

Wriothesley

Genshin Impact Wriothesley artwork.
Genshin Impact's Wriothesley. / HoYoverse

Wriothesley is a strong damage dealer that thrives in both Freeze and Melt teams. His constant application of Cryo DMG makes him a potent force in such reaction-based teams, requiring only some off-field support and elemental application to achieve great results.

