Genshin Impact 5.4 livestream: start times and where to watch

HoYoverse has announced the next Genshin Impact livestream: The broadcast detailing version 5.4, called Moonlight Amidst Dreams, will take place on January 24, 2025.

Isn’t this a little early, you ask? Indeed, HoYoverse is deviating from its usual schedule with this special program – likely because the Lunar New Year is celebrated in China next week, making the current week a more convenient time for the development team. Update 5.4 will take us to Inazuma and introduce a new character from there, Yumemizuki Mizuki.

Find the Genshin Impact 5.4 livestream start times and where to watch below.

Genshin Impact 5.4 livestream: start time

The Genshin Impact 5.4 livestream will take place on January 24, 2025, at 7am (UTC-5). Here is what that means for your timezone:

  • January 24, 4am PST
  • January 24, 6am CST (Central)
  • January 24, 7am EST
  • January 24, 9am BRT
  • January 24, 12pm GMT
  • January 24, 1pm CET
  • January 24, 5:30pm IST
  • January 24, 8pm CST (China)
  • January 24, 9pm KST/JST
  • January 24, 11pm AEDT
  • January 25, 1am NZDT

Genshin Impact 5.4 livestream: where to watch

You can watch the Genshin Impact 5.4 livestream on the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel at the times stated above.

Additionally, you can catch the stream on YouTube in parallel. It’ll also be available as a VOD on YouTube, so you can watch it there any time.

Genshin Impact 5.4 livestream: what to expect

With the threat against Natlan having been neutralized, the Traveler and Paimon set their eyes on the final nation of Teyvat they’ve yet to visit – but before they enter the Nation of Cryo, some visits to more familiar places are on the agenda. We don’t exactly know what brings us back to Inazuma yet, but when in doubt there’s usually some sort of festival drawing in the Traveler.

All we know about Yumemizuki Mizuki, the upcoming character, is that she wields the Anemo element and is a renowned psychiatrist in Inazuma.

More details will, as usual, become available during the broadcast.

Finally, the special program is guaranteed to drop some Genshin Impact promo codes for free Primogems and other useful resources.

Marco Wutz
