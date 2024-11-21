Genshin Impact: Blossoms of Wealth explained
Players in Genshin Impact can encounter two different kinds of Ley Line Outcrops on the vast open-world map of the game – Blossoms of Revelation and Blossoms of Wealth. Unlocked at Adventure Rank 8 and 12, respectively, they can be activated to start combat challenges. Win the challenge, and you can claim rewards.
Table of Contents
Blossom of Wealth rewards in Genshin Impact
Both the Blossoms of Revelation and Blossoms of Wealth will provide you with Adventure XP and Companion XP, which count towards your Adventure Rank and the Companion Level with the characters currently on your team.
Additionally, Blossoms of Wealth award you with a large amount of Mora, the currency of Teyvat. Mora are used for all sorts of actions, from shopping at vendors to upgrading your characters – in short: You can never have enough of it. Blossoms of Wealth are the most reliable way to gain more money in Genshin Impact.
Blossoms of Revelation, on the other hand, are crucial for upgrading your characters well, since they are the best source for Character XP materials.
How Blossoms of Wealth work in Genshin Impact
Both Blossom types behave the same way, though. Upon finding and activating them in the open world, you need to defeat the enemies they throw at you.
Afterwards, they’ll spawn a Ley Line Blossom. You’ll need to approach this Blossom and spend 20 Original Resin or one Condensed Resin to claim the rewards for the challenge. This will also spawn another Blossom of Wealth or Revelation (depending on which one you just activated) in the vicinity, so you can continue farming – provided you have enough Resin to spend.
Both the difficulty and the amount of rewards for Blossoms of Wealth and Revelation scale with your World Level.
Every region in the game will feature one Blossom of Wealth and one Blossom of Revelation at any time somewhere on their territory. The rewards are the same in every region, but the enemy types you face will be region-specific. This can also help with farming certain drops, since any foes appearing in Ley Line challenges will drop items in the regular manner.