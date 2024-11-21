Video Games

Genshin Impact: Blossoms of Wealth explained

This is your ticket to riches

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse

Players in Genshin Impact can encounter two different kinds of Ley Line Outcrops on the vast open-world map of the game – Blossoms of Revelation and Blossoms of Wealth. Unlocked at Adventure Rank 8 and 12, respectively, they can be activated to start combat challenges. Win the challenge, and you can claim rewards.

Table of Contents

  1. Blossom of Wealth rewards in Genshin Impact
  2. How Blossoms of Wealth work in Genshin Impact

Blossom of Wealth rewards in Genshin Impact

Both the Blossoms of Revelation and Blossoms of Wealth will provide you with Adventure XP and Companion XP, which count towards your Adventure Rank and the Companion Level with the characters currently on your team.

Additionally, Blossoms of Wealth award you with a large amount of Mora, the currency of Teyvat. Mora are used for all sorts of actions, from shopping at vendors to upgrading your characters – in short: You can never have enough of it. Blossoms of Wealth are the most reliable way to gain more money in Genshin Impact.

Blossoms of Revelation, on the other hand, are crucial for upgrading your characters well, since they are the best source for Character XP materials.

How Blossoms of Wealth work in Genshin Impact

Both Blossom types behave the same way, though. Upon finding and activating them in the open world, you need to defeat the enemies they throw at you. 

Genshin Impact Blossom of Wealth screenshot.
Revitalize the Ley Line Blossom to claim your rewards. / HoYoverse

Afterwards, they’ll spawn a Ley Line Blossom. You’ll need to approach this Blossom and spend 20 Original Resin or one Condensed Resin to claim the rewards for the challenge. This will also spawn another Blossom of Wealth or Revelation (depending on which one you just activated) in the vicinity, so you can continue farming – provided you have enough Resin to spend.

Both the difficulty and the amount of rewards for Blossoms of Wealth and Revelation scale with your World Level.

Genshin Impact screenshot of Ley Line Blossom claim screen.
Original Resin is a resource that will replenish itself slowly every day. Condensed Resin can be made from Original Resin. / HoYoverse

Every region in the game will feature one Blossom of Wealth and one Blossom of Revelation at any time somewhere on their territory. The rewards are the same in every region, but the enemy types you face will be region-specific. This can also help with farming certain drops, since any foes appearing in Ley Line challenges will drop items in the regular manner.

Published
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/Guides