Genshin Impact: Chasca build and materials guide
End all disputes with the best Genshin Impact Chasca build and become The Peacemaker. A 5-Star Anemo character, Chasca can directly infuse her own attacks with the elemental powers of her party members, creating immense destructive potential.
Table of Contents
Her Elemental Skill, Spirit Reins, Shadow Hunt, deals Anemo DMG in an area of effect and starts the Nightsoul’s Blessing state, providing Chasca with Nightsoul Points. In her Nightsoul’s Blessing state, Chasca continuously consumes Nightsoul Points to ride on her Ritual Staff – this increases her movement speed and interruption resistance as well as allowing her to fly.
Mounted on Soulsniper: Ritual Staff, Chasca has new attack modes at her disposal: Pressing attack deals Anemo DMG to enemies in front of Chasca, counting as Normal Attack DMG. You can also hold attack to aim and target specific enemies. While aiming, up to six Shadowhunt Shells are loaded into the rifle, which will be unleashed on the targeted enemies. They deal Anemo DMG and count as Charged Attacks.
More importantly, the fourth, fifth, and sixth shell will be converted from Anemo DMG to another element, based on the party composition. Cryo, Electro, Pyro, and Hydro characters are viable for this. Finally, holding the Skill when Chasca is already in the Nightsoul’s Blessing state will result in a special Plunging Attack.
Her Elemental Burst, Soul Reaper’s Fatal Round, deals Anemo DMG in an area of effect and then splits up into six Shadowhunt Shells, two of which undergo elemental conversion.
Chasca’s Constellations, which can be obtained by pulling duplicates, further bolster her might. C1 and C2 increase the chance of stronger Shadowhunt Shells to be generated and boost their effectiveness. C4 buffs the impact of her Elemental Burst. C6 decreases the time it takes for all six Shadowhunt Shells to be loaded during her Skill.
Best Chasca weapons – Genshin Impact
Chasca’s signature bow, Astral Vulture's Crimson Plumage, comes with a CRIT DMG bonus and an effect that boosts the wielder’s ATK following a Swirl reaction. Chasca can trigger Swirl super reliably, making great use of that. Furthermore, this bow increases the Charged Attack DMG and Elemental Burst DMG dealt by the wielder in two stages when at least one or two party members are from a different elemental than the wielder. That’s the two damage types Chasca’s offensive output mainly depends on, so another great synergy effect.
Best weapons for Chasca in Genshin Impact:
- Astral Vulture's Crimson Plumage (5-Star)
- Hunter’s Path (5-Star)
- The Great First Magic (5-Star)
- Elegy for the End (5-Star)
- Polar Star (5-Star)
- Chain Breaker (4-Star)
- Flower-Wreathed Feathers (4-Star)
- Scion of the Blazing Sun (4-Star)
- Ibis Piercer (4-Star)
Best Chasca artifacts – Genshin Impact
You can go two different routes with Chasca, depending on what you’d like to focus on. If you’re aiming for maximum direct damage, then a full set of Obsidian Codex will be the way to go – as a set made for Natlan DPS units, it provides unbeatable benefits to her.
However, a more reaction-based build would benefit more from Viridescent Venerer, the classic artifact set for Swirl builds. Its bonuses to Anemo and Swirl DMG as well as the Elemental RES shredding remain excellent. In this case, you’ll want to prioritize Elemental Mastery over ATK %.
You should get the following stat distribution on Chasca’s artifact set:
- Flower: HP (main stat), CRIT DMG, CRIT Rate, ATK %, Elemental Mastery (secondary stats)
- Plume: ATK (main stat), CRIT DMG, CRIT Rate, ATK %, Elemental Mastery (secondary stats)
- Sands: ATK % or Elemental Mastery (main stat), CRIT DMG, CRIT Rate, ATK % or Elemental Mastery, Energy Recharge (secondary stats)
- Goblet: ATK % or Elemental Mastery (main stat), CRIT DMG, CRIT Rate, ATK % or Elemental Mastery, Energy Recharge (secondary stats)
- Circlet: CRIT DMG or CRIT Rate (main stat), CRIT DMG or CRIT Rate, ATK %, Elemental Mastery, Energy Recharge
Best Chasca teams – Genshin Impact
Chasca thrives in reaction-based teams with Cryo, Pyro, Electro, or Hydro characters and wants to be the team’s on-field damage dealer – she doesn’t have any off-field capabilities to offer.
- Chasca (Main DPS), Furina (Sub DPS), Xiangling (Sub DPS), Bennett (Support)
Chasca is ultra versatile and you can pretty much play her in any constellation, as long as some sort of off-field support is given – she wants most of the field time herself. A team with Furina, Xiangling, and Bennett provides constant Vaporize reactions and various damage buffs without even considering the possibility of Chasca unleashing Vaporize by herself thanks to elemental conversion. Swap Furina with Fischl or Yae Miko for an Overload version of this team or put in Shenhe instead of Xiangling for the full Hydro-Cryo-Pyro range of reactions.
If you have her signature weapon, you should definitely favor teams that feature at least two other elements, like the one above. Otherwise, nothing prevents you from fielding any mono-elemental party from Cryo, Pyro, Electro, or Hydro, guaranteeing that Chasca deals the same damage and triggers Swirl from it.
Chasca ascension materials – Genshin Impact
You’ll want to quickly raise Chasca’s level when you finally pull her, which means that you’ll need to farm her ascension materials. You’ll also require some material to upgrade her talents.
Here’s what you need to get Chasca to level 90:
- Vayuda Turquoise Sliver x1
- Vayuda Turquoise Fragment x9
- Vayuda Turquoise Chunk x9
- Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone x6
- Juvenile Fang x18
- Seasoned Fang x30
- Tyrant’s Fang x36
- Withering Purpurbloom x168
- Ensnaring Gaze x46
- Mora x2,092,530
Vayuda Turquoise can be obtained from any Anemo-affiliated boss on the world map. Ensnaring Gaze is dropped by the Tenebrous Papilla, which may also drop Vayuda Turquoise, though that’s dependent on the form it takes on during combat, making it an unreliable source for the gems.
Fangs can be gained from defeating the saurians you encounter in Natlan. To find the Withering Purpurbloom you’ll need to explore the ruins of Ochkanatlan. The best way to earn more Mora in the game is to farm golden Ley Line Blossoms.
Here’s what you need to upgrade all of Chasca’s talents to their maximum level:
- Juvenile Fang x18
- Seasoned Fang x66
- Tyrant’s Fang x93
- Teachings of Conflict x9
- Guide to Conflict x63
- Philosophies of Conflict x114
- Silken Feather x18
- Crown of Insight x3
- Mora x4,957,500
For the materials already mentioned, see above. You’ll need to visit the Blazing Ruins Domain on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday to farm Scrolls of Conflict. Silken Feather is available from the weekly boss fight with Arlecchino.
Crowns of Insight are a rare item gained from time-limited events or regional reward mechanics like the Grand Narukami Shrine in Inazuma, Tree of Dreams in Sumeru, Fountain of Lucine in Fontaine, and the Tablet of Tona in Natlan.