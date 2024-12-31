Genshin Impact: Citlali build and materials guide
Invoke ancient arcane arts with the best Genshin Impact Citlali build and finish off your foes quickly so you can get back to reading light novels. This 5-Star character wields a catalyst and deals Cryo DMG, specializing in creating shields and triggering devastating elemental reactions.
Table of Contents
Citlali possesses a special Charged Attack that can be aimed manually to deal Cryo DMG to all enemies in its path.
Her Elemental Skill, Dawnfrost Darkstar, creates a shield around herself and summons Itzpapa, dealing Cryo DMG in an area of effect. The strength of Citlali’s shield scales with her Elemental Mastery and is especially efficient against Cryo DMG – Citlali herself will briefly be affected by Cryo when deploying the shield, which also causes her to enter the Nightsoul’s Blessing state. Itzpapa will follow the active character around and continuously deal Cryo DMG in an area of effect, if Citlali has at least 50 Nightsoul Points.
Citlali’s Elemental Burst, Edict of Entwined Splendor, summons additional creatures to bombard the area in front of herself with Cryo DMG, restoring Nightsoul Points for herself. This creates up to three Spiritvessel Skulls next to nearby enemies, which explode after a while to deal yet more Cryo DMG and restore Nightsoul Points.
The damage of Citlali’s Skill and Burst scale with her Elemental Mastery and Itzpapa being on the field while Frozen or Melt reactions are being triggered shreds the enemy’s Pyro and Hydro RES, restoring Nightsoul Points for Citlali – this makes her a powerful facilitator of reactions.
Obtaining duplicates raises her Constellation Level, unlocking additional power. Level 1 allows Citlali to deal additional off-field damage, Level 2 provides her and characters protected by her shield with more Elemental Mastery as well as increasing the effectiveness of her RES shred. Level 4 enables her Elemental Skill to summon a Spiritvessel Skull with similar effects as the ones summoned by her Burst. Level 6 empowers Itzpapa even further and allows Citlali to buff the Pyro and Hyro DMG of all party members.
Best Citlali weapons – Genshin Impact
You may have already noticed it, but it’s worth hammering home once more: Elemental Mastery is the most crucial stat for Citlali, so her weapon should contribute more of it. Naturally, Citlali’s signature weapon, Starcaller’s Watch, provides substantial Elemental Mastery. It also increases the damage of the active character on the field temporarily after the wielder created a shield, so this catalyst perfectly complements Citlali’s supporting role.
Best weapons for Citlali in Genshin Impact:
- Starcaller’s Watch (5-Star)
- A Thousand Floating Dreams (5-Star)
- Mappa Mare (4-Star)
- Sacrificial Fragments (4-Star)
Best Citlali artifacts – Genshin Impact
Citlali is a perfect candidate for carrying Scroll of the Hero of Cinder City, which provides Energy to herself and some great elemental damage bonuses to the entire party, as long as at least one other Natlan character is present to trigger a Nightsoul Burst.
Aside from maximizing Citlali’s Elemental Mastery and Energy Recharge, no other stats are truly relevant – offensive ones won’t improve her damage numbers much, while defensive ones aren’t coming into action all too much due Citlali’s often being off-field. We recommend defensive stats below to increase her survivability on the field, but it’s really not all that important.
You should get the following stat distribution on Citlali’s artifact set:
- Flower: HP (main stat), Elemental Mastery, Energy Recharge, HP %, DEF % (secondary stats)
- Plume: ATK (main stat), Elemental Mastery, Energy Recharge, HP %, DEF % (secondary stats)
- Sands: Elemental Mastery (main stat), Energy Recharge, HP %, DEF %, HP (secondary stats)
- Goblet: Elemental Mastery (main stat), Energy Recharge, HP %, DEF %, HP (secondary stats)
- Circlet: Elemental Mastery (main stat), Energy Recharge, HP %, DEF %, HP (secondary stats)
Best Citlali teams – Genshin Impact
Citlali is an excellent support character for Melt and Freeze teams thanks to her Elemental RES shred. Like other Natlan characters, she prefers to be slotted into teams with her comrades.
- Mavuika (Main DPS), Xilonen (Sub DPS), Citlali (Sub DPS), Bennett (Support)
This team around Mavuika combines Xilonen and Citlali’s Elemental RES shred to make a wide opening for its Main DPS, maximizing the damage she can deal to enemies. Bennett completes the line-up as a healer and buffer.
- Neuvillette (Main DPS), Furina (Sub DPS), Citlali (Sub DPS), Xilonen (Support)
Using some components from the team above, this party combines the strengths of Fontaine and Natlan. Neuvillette and Furina provide Hydro application and the main damage of the team, while Citlali and Xilonen weaken the enemy’s resolve and provide their elements to the cause. Xilonen should probably focus more on healing in this case, though, if damage gets through the shield Citlali provides.
Citlali ascension materials – Genshin Impact
You’ll want to quickly raise Citlali’s level when you finally get her, which means that you’ll need to farm her ascension materials. You’ll also require some material to upgrade her talents.
Here’s what you need to get Citlali to level 90:
- Shivada Jade Sliver x1
- Shivada Jade Fragment x9
- Shivada Jade Chunk x9
- Shivada Jade Gemstone x6
- Juvenile Fang x18
- Seasoned Fang x30
- Tyrant’s Fang x36
- Quenepa Berry x168
- Talisman of the Enigmatic Land x46
- Mora x2,092,530
Shivada Jade is available from any Cryo-affiliated boss on the world map, such as the Cryo Regisvine or the Cryo Hypostasis. The best source, however, is the Wayward Hermetic Spiritspeaker found in Natlan, as Citlali also needs the Talismans of the Enigmatic Land this world boss drops. Fangs can be gained by defeating roaming Saurians all over Natlan, while Quenepa Berries are a local specialty growing on Coatepec Mountain and on the lands of the Scions of the Canopy in Natlan. The best way to earn more Mora is to farm Ley Line Blossoms of Wealth.
Here’s what you need to upgrade all of Citlali’s talents to their maximum level:
- Juvenile Fang x18
- Seasoned Fang x66
- Tyrant’s Fang x93
- Teachings of Kindling x9
- Guide to Kindling x63
- Philosophies of Kindling x114
- Denial and Judgment x18
- Crown of Insight x3
- Mora x4,957,500
Aside from additional Fangs and Mora you’ll need to farm Scrolls of Kindling at the Blazing Ruins Domain in Natlan on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday. Denial and Judgment is a weekly boss material dropped by The Knave. Crowns of Insight are a rare item gained from time-limited events or regional reward mechanics like the trees in Dragonspine, Inazuma, and Sumeru, the Lumenstone in the Chasm, the Fountain of Lucine in Fontaine, or the Tablet of Tona in Natlan.