Video Games

Genshin Impact Emilie build and materials guide

Find the best weapons and artifacts for Emilie in Genshin Impact

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse

The best Genshin Impact Emilie build will envelop you in the beautiful scent of victory and enable you to make full use of this 5-Star Dendro character’s talents. Emilie wields a polearm, fighting in hand-to-hand combat while using her knowledge as a perfumer and chemist to her advantage.

Table of Contents

  1. Best Emilie weapons – Genshin Impact
  2. Best Emilie artifacts – Genshin Impact
  3. Best Emilie teams – Genshin Impact
  4. Emilie ascension materials – Genshin Impact

Her Elemental Skill, Fragrance Extraction, summons a Lumidouce Case that deals Dendro Damage in an area of effect. The Lumidouce Case stays on the battlefield and periodically shoots projectiles dealing Dendro Damage. When nearby enemies are Burning, they create Scent, which is collected by the Lumidouce Case. Once it has collected two Scents, it will transform into a Level 2 Lumidouce Case, firing additional projectiles. It needs to continue to gather Scent in order to stay on Level 2 and will otherwise revert to its original form. Only one Lumidouce Case can be active at a time.

Emilie’s Elemental Burst, Aromatic Explication, creates a Level 3 Lumidouce Case. This does not require any Scent and will continuously rain down projectiles dealing Dendro Damage. After the duration runs out, a Level 1 Lumidouce Case will replace the Level 3 Lumidouce Case. If a Level 2 Lumidouce Case was on the field before the Burst was activated, a Lumidouce Case of the same level will be summoned.

Her Talents not only boost the power of her Level 2 Lumidouce Cases, giving them an additional area-of-effect attack whenever they have collected two Scents, but also provide Pyro Resistance to the entire team and make Emilie herself deal additional damage to Burning targets.

Best Emilie weapons – Genshin Impact

Emilie has a signature polearm called Lumidouce Elegy, which provides the perfect mixture of stats and effects for her kit. It increases the wielder’s Critical Hit Rate and Attack alongside a damage boost when hitting or dealing Dendro Damage to Burning targets. This effect can stack up to two times and reaching two stacks regenerates Energy for the wearer. Both effects can be activated while the wielder is off-field. This allows you to maximize Emilie’s DPS on and off the battlefield.

Here are the best weapons for Emilie in Genshin Impact:

  • Lumidouce Elegy (5-Star polearm)
  • Calamity Queller (5-Star polearm)
  • Deathmatch (4-Star polearm)
  • Missive Windspear (4-Star polearm)
  • Kitain Cross Spear (4-Star polearm)
Genshin Impact Emilie screenshot.
Emilie's Lumidouce Cases help her extract and create scents. / HoYoverse

Best Emilie artifacts – Genshin Impact

Emilie is an outlier among Dendro characters, who usually want to stack Elemental Mastery to maximize their damage. Emilie is different: Her kit is revolving around the Burning reaction, but that elemental reaction is not the source of her damage – it’s merely a catalyst. Regular Attack and Critical stats are much better to maximize Emilie’s damage.

As for artifacts, Emilie basically has a signature set she should use: Unfinished Reverie brings an Attack boost and increases her off-field damage when Burning enemies are nearby.

You should get the following stat distribution on Emilie’s artifact set:

  • Flower: HP (main stat), Attack %, Critical Hit Rate, Critical Damage, Energy Recharge (secondary stats)
  • Plume: Attack (main stat), Attack %, Critical Hit Rate, Critical Damage, Energy Recharge (secondary stats)
  • Sands: Attack % (main stat), Critical Hit Rate, Critical Damage, Energy Recharge, Attack (secondary stats)
  • Goblet: Dendro Damage % (main stat), Attack %, Critical Hit Rate, Critical Damage, Energy Recharge (secondary stats)
  • Circlet: Critical Hit Rate or Critical Hit Damage (main stat), Attack %, Critical Hit Rate or Critical Damage, Energy Recharge, Attack (secondary stats)
Genshin Impact Emilie screenshot.
Emilie will happily let enemies burn to crisps. / HoYoverse

Best Emilie teams – Genshin Impact

Naturally, Emilie works best when put into a team composition with at least one Pyro character, as this will allow all of her Burn-centric abilities to work.

  • Arlecchino (Main DPS), Emilie (Sub DPS), Xiangling (Sub DPS), Bennett (Support)

This team is all about Burn – Arlecchino provides on-field Burn, Xiangling and Bennett provide off-field Burn (plus healing from the latter), and Emilie makes some perfume in the midst of all that chaos. The great advantage of this composition is that Emilie’s Lumidouce Case is pretty much always going to be maxed out thanks to the consistent Scent production.

  • Ganyu (Main DPS), Emilie (Sub DPS), Xiangling (Sub DPS), Bennett (Support)

Alternatively, you could substitute the Pyro Main DPS with a Cryo Main DPS. While there will be a little less Burning overall, having those additional Melt reactions in the mix can help with damage – so no worries if you don’t have a fitting Pyro Main DPS, there are other options. Characters who are usually strong in Melt teams like Ganyu and Wriothesely are perfect for this.

Genshin Impact Emilie screenshot.
Emilie is a powerful Sub DPS when embedded in the right comp. / HoYoverse

Emilie ascension materials – Genshin Impact

You’ll want to quickly raise Emilie’s level when you finally get her, which means that you’ll need to farm her ascension materials. You’ll also require some material to upgrade her talents.

Here’s what you need to get Emilie to level 90:

  • Nagadus Emerald Sliver x1
  • Nagadus Emerald Fragment x9
  • Nagadus Emerald Chunk x9
  • Nagadus Emerald Gemstone x6
  • Meshing Gear x18
  • Mechanical Spur Gear x30
  • Artificed Dynamic Gear x36
  • Lakelight Lily x168
  • Fragment of a Golden Melody x46
  • Mora x2,092,530

Nagadus Emeralds are available from any Dendro-affiliated boss on the world map, such as the Terrorshroom or the Dendro Hypostasis. Fragment of a Golden Melody is loot obtained from the Legatus Golem in Remuria. Meshing Gears, Mechanical Spur Gears, and Artificed Dynamic Gears are gained by defeating clockwork mekas in Fontaine, which you can find pretty much anywhere in the region. 

Lakelight Lilies can only be found in Fontaine, specifically in the Erinnyes Forest – our Lakelight Lily locations guide has the best farming route for them. The best way to earn more Mora is to farm Golden Ley Line Blossoms.

Here’s what you need to upgrade all of Emilie’s talents to their maximum level:

  • Meshing Gear x18
  • Mechanical Spur Gear x66
  • Artificed Dynamic Gear x93
  • Teachings of Order x9
  • Guide to Order x63
  • Philosophies of Order x114
  • Silken Feather x18
  • Crown of Insight x3
  • Mora x4,957,500

For the materials already mentioned, check above. You’ll need to visit the Pale Forgotten Glory Domain in Fontaine on Wednesday, Saturday, or Sunday to farm Scrolls of Order. Silken Feathers are another material you can only get in Fontaine, as you’ll need to defeat Arlecchino to obtain them.

Crowns of Insight are a rare item gained from time-limited events or regional reward mechanics like the Grand Narukami Shrine in Inazuma, the Tree of Dreams in Sumeru, and the Fountain of Lucine in Fontaine.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/Guides