Genshin Impact: How to Fast Travel
The open-world map of Genshin Impact has grown immensely vast over the years. It features a variety of distinct regions, each with their own cultures, enemies, mechanics, and stories, which you can freely visit at any time. Of course, walking all the way from Mondstadt to Natlan might be nice for a The Lord of Rings-esque travel montage with epic music running in the background, but it’s less practical in everyday life.
Fortunately, Genshin Impact features a Fast Travel system that you can use to quickly switch to different locations. This system is based on the Statues of the Seven and Teleport Waypoints in Teyvat. Here’s a fun fact for trivia night: The people of Teyvat don’t actually know what all these Teleport Waypoints standing around on their lands are used for, because they’re such ancient technology – for some reason, only the Traveler sees their obvious use.
Alright, let’s find out how to use Fast Travel in Genshin Impact.
Fast Travel in Genshin Impact
To use Fast Travel, you’ll first need to approach a Statue of the Seven or Teleport Waypoint and activate it. This will change the color of the light coming from them from red to blue. In addition, activating a Statue of the Seven will reveal a part of the map around it. Both points of interest will reward you with some XP and Primogems upon activation as well.
Once activated, you can easily teleport to any Statue of the Seven or Teleport Waypoint by calling up the map, selecting the point you want to go to, and choosing the option to teleport there.
In addition to Statues of the Seven and Teleport Waypoints, some other points of interest work as Fast Travel destinations as well. Among them are domains, in which you can farm artifacts and upgrade materials, as well as entry points to special game modes, such as the Spiral Abyss and Imaginarium Theater.
Other important locations, such as boss areas, appear as icons on the map, but can’t be directly teleported to. You can, however, choose the “Navigate” option for these, which will automatically teleport you to the nearest Statue of the Seven or Teleport Waypoint to the target. Usually, there’ll be a dedicated Teleport Waypoint for every boss to keep travel times low.
Make sure to activate all waypoints and statues you find as you explore Teyvat and you’ll be able to quickly travel anywhere you want for quests, farming expeditions, or more thorough exploration.