Genshin Impact: Kachina build and materials guide
Live up to the legacy of your ancient name with the best Genshin Impact Kachina build and grow stronger with every obstacle you overcome. This 4-Star character wielding a Geo Vision and a polearm weapon is free for all players and will be a valuable addition to their roster where exploration is concerned.
Kachina’s Elemental Skill, Go, Go Turbo Twirly!, summons her trusty floating drill, Turbo Twirly. Tapping the skill button again allows Kachina to mount and dismount the vehicle. Once Turbo Twirly is on the field, Kachina enters the Nightsoul’s Blessing state and gains Nightsoul Points. Using Turbo Twirly’s action consumes these and once all Nightsoul Points have been depleted, the Nightsoul’s Blessing state ends.
Using Turbo Twirly, Kachina can easily traverse vertical surfaces such as cliffs. In combat, the drill slams against the ground to deal Geo Damage based on Kachina’s Defense in the area of effect. Even when Kachina dismounts from the vehicle, it will periodically execute such a slam attack.
Her Elemental Burst, Time to Get Serious!, deals Geo Damage based on Kachina’s Defense in the area of effect and creates a Turbo Drill Field. This field increases the area of effect for all of Turbo Twirly’s attacks and boosts the vehicle’s movement speed.
Kachina has similar passive skills to Mualani, allowing her to convert Phlogiston and harvestable items into Nightsoul Points to fuel her Elemental Skill. In addition, her Geo Damage rises when a Nightsoul Burst is cast by a nearby ally. She also has a Talent that increases the damage dealt by Turby Twirly additionally based on her Defense, making this truly her primary attribute.
It’s also noteworthy that Kachina gains a significant support ability with her fourth Constellation, as Turbo Drill Field will then buff the active character’s Defense based on how many enemies are on it – this is a strong boost for any damage dealer scaling with Defense.
Best Kachina weapons – Genshin Impact
Kachina’s signature weapon, Footprint of the Rainbow, will be her best choice – believe it or not, it’s the first and only polearm that has Defense as its primary stat. In addition to that advantage, the weapon further increases Defense after the wielder uses an Elemental Skill.
In lieu of her signature weapon, it’s best to aim for something with Energy Recharge to at least get her Elemental Burst up and running consistently.
Here are the best weapons for Kachina in Genshin Impact:
- Footprint of the Rainbow (4-Star polearm)
- Favonius Lance (4-Star polearm)
- The Catch (4-Star polearm)
Best Kachina artifacts – Genshin Impact
Being a 4-Star character, Kachina isn’t recommended for your Main DPS slot – but she can ably serve as a Sub DPS. To support this role, the new artifact set Scroll of the Hero of Cinder City is a strong option. It provides the wearer with additional Energy when a party member uses a Nightsoul Burst. In turn, the wearer grants an Elemental Damage bonus to all party members after triggering an elemental reaction (though the members need to be of an element that was involved in that reaction).
If you’re aiming to maximize Kachina’s personal damage, then Husk of Opulent Dreams is the way to go.
You should get the following stat distribution on Kachina’s artifact set:
- Flower: HP (main stat), Critical Hit Damage, Critical Hit Rate, Defense %, Energy Recharge (secondary stats)
- Plume: Attack (main stat), Critical Hit Damage, Critical Hit Rate, Defense %, Energy Recharge (secondary stats)
- Sands: Defense % (main stat), Critical Hit Damage, Critical Hit Rate, Defense, Energy Recharge (secondary stats)
- Goblet: Geo Damage % (main stat), Critical Hit Damage, Critical Hit Rate, Defense %, Energy Recharge (secondary stats)
- Circlet: Critical Hit Damage or Critical Hit Rate (main stat), Critical Hit Damage or Critical Hit Rate, Energy Recharge, Defense %, Defense (secondary stats)
Best Kachina teams – Genshin Impact
Kachina will fully bloom once more Natlan characters making use of the Nightsoul mechanics are out, but she’s a capable Sub DPS even in the early stages.
- Mualani (Main DPS), Kachina (Sub DPS), Emilie (Sub DPS), Bennett (Support)
Mualani and Kachina can trigger each other’s Nightsoul-specific buffs in this composition, though this team will need careful handling: You’ll want Mualani, Emilie, and Bennett to work together for consistent Burn reactions, while Kachina comes in from time to time to trigger Crystalize and buff the team’s elemental damage.
- Navia (Main DPS), Kachina (Sub DPS), Furina (Sub DPS), Sigewinne (Support)
Kachina is also a good candidate for supporting Navia in a Geo-Hydro composition – although she won’t have anyone to trigger her Nightsoul-specific buffs in this constellation. Kachina and Furina provide useful off-field effects here, allowing Navia to deal the bulk of the damage, while Sigewinne is healing.
Kachina ascension materials – Genshin Impact
You’ll want to quickly raise Kachina’s level when you finally pull her, which means that you’ll need to farm her ascension materials. You’ll also require some material to upgrade her talents.
Here’s what you need to get Kachina to level 90:
- Prithiva Topaz Sliver x1
- Prithiva Topaz Fragment x9
- Prithiva Topaz Chunk x9
- Prithiva Topaz Gemstone x6
- Sentry’s Wooden Whistle x18
- Warrior’s Metal Whistle x30
- Saurian-Crowned Warrior’s Golden Whistle x36
- Quenepa Berry x168
- Overripe Flamegranate x46
- Mora x2,092,530
Prithiva Topaz can be obtained from any Geo-affiliated boss on the world map, such as the Geo Hypostasis in Liyue. Whistles are dropped by the tribal warriors you can encounter in Natlan. The Overripe Flamegranate is a boss material gained from the Gluttonous Yumkasaur Mountain King.
Quenepa Berries can be found in Natlan’s Coatepec Mountain region as well as where the Scions of the Canopy dwell. The best way to earn more Mora in the game is to farm golden Ley Line Blossoms.
Here’s what you need to upgrade all of Kachina’s talents to their maximum level:
- Sentry’s Wooden Whistle x18
- Warrior’s Metal Whistle x66
- Saurian-Crowned Warrior’s Golden Whistle x93
- Teachings of Conflict x9
- Guide to Conflict x63
- Philosophies of Conflict x114
- Fading Candle x18
- Crown of Insight x3
- Mora x4,957,500
For the materials already mentioned, check above. You’ll need to visit the Blazing Ruins Domain on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday to farm Scrolls of Conflict. Fading Candle is a boss item only dropped by The Knave, so you’ll need to confront Arlecchino once more to receive it.
Crowns of Insight are a rare item gained from time-limited events or regional reward mechanics like the Tree of Dreams in Sumeru, the Grand Narukami Shrine in Inazuma, or the Fountain of Lucine in Fontaine.