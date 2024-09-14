Video Games

Genshin Impact: Kinich build and materials guide

Find the best weapons and artifacts for Kinich in Genshin Impact

Become the greatest Saurian hunter with the best Genshin Impact Kinich build and use your techniques to fend off the Abyss. Kinich is a 5-Star Dendro character wielding a claymore with a wild mix of skills that take inspiration from classic arcade games and ancient hunting techniques.

His Elemental Skill, Canopy Hunter: Riding High, attaches a grappling hook to the target and allows Kinich to enter the Nightsoul’s Blessing state – if there is no target, he simply uses the hook to propel himself into the air and swing forward. Holding the skill button allows you to aim.

If Riding High has found an enemy target, Kinich’s Normal Attack transforms into a ranged attack and fires Loop Shots at the target as he circles around it, dealing Dendro Damage (counting as Elemental Skill Damage) and creating Nightsoul Points. Once Nightsoul Points are maxed out, Kinich can use Scalespiker Cannon as an Elemental Skill (which can once again be aimed). It deals Dendro Damage and Kinich will try to grapple his target afterwards, consuming all of his Nightsoul Points. 

Kinich can regenerate Nightsoul Points by entering the Blind Spot generated next to his target after grappling or hitting it with Scalespiker Cannon. If the connection to his targets snaps, he’ll automatically try to connect to a different enemy that’s closer.

Genshin Impact screenshot of Kinich checking out an item.
Kinich is a renowned hunter in his tribe. / HoYoverse

Kinich’s Elemental Burst, Hail to the Almighty Dragonlord, summons K’uhul Ajaw to the field, dealing Dendro Damage in the area of effect.

Like his compatriots from Natlan, Kinich can generate more Nightsoul Points with his Talents, allowing him to be very useful during exploration. Kinich also regenerates Nightsoul Points if targets are affected by Burning or Burgeon reactions and gains increased damage when a Nightsoul Burst is triggered.

Best Kinich weapons – Genshin Impact

Kinich prefers to wield his signature claymore, Fang of the Mountain King, in battle. It provides a whole bunch of Critical Hit Rate to the wielder, but more importantly allows them to gain stacks of Canopy’s Favor by hitting enemies with an Elemental Skill. After Burning or Burgeon reactions get triggered, the wielder gains three stacks of this effect. Each stack increases the Elemental Skill Damage and Elemental Burst Damage of the wielder with a maximum of six stacks being possible.

Here are the best weapons for Kinich in Genshin Impact:

  • Fang of the Mountain King (5-Star claymore)
  • Beacon of the Reed Sea (5-Star claymore)
  • Serpent Spine (4-Star claymore)
  • Earth Shaker (4-Star claymore)
  • Royal Greatsword (4-Star claymore)
Genshin Impact screenshot showing Kinich holding a massive sword.
Kinich holding the Fang of the Mountain King. / HoYoverse

Best Kinich artifacts – Genshin Impact

Natlan’s Obsidian Codex is the best artifact set for Kinich due to its synergy with the Nightsoul’s Blessing mechanic: It provides a significant damage boost to him – and that’s all Kinich is about. As a Main DPS, you’ll want to stack as many offensive bonuses on him as possible.

In addition, Energy Recharge is important to get Ajaw up and running as often as you can, while you can stack some Elemental Mastery to improve reaction damage.

In any case, you’ll want the following stat distribution on artifacts for Kinich:

  • Flower: HP (main stat), Critical Hit Rate %, Critical Damage %, Attack %, Energy Recharge (secondary stats)
  • Plume: Attack (main stat), Critical Hit Rate %, Critical Damage %, Attack %, Energy Recharge (secondary stats)
  • Sands: Attack % (main stat), Critical Hit Rate %, Critical Damage %, Energy Recharge, Elemental Mastery (secondary stats)
  • Goblet: Dendro Damage % (main stat), Critical Hit Rate %, Critical Damage %, Attack %, Energy Recharge (secondary stats)
  • Circlet: Critical Hit Rate % or Critical Damage % (main stat), Critical Hit Rate % or Critical Damage %, Attack %, Energy Recharge, Elemental Mastery (secondary stats)
Genshin Impact screenshot showing Kinich in front of Ajaw.
Kinich can unleash Ajaw on his enemies temporarily. / HoYoverse

Best Kinich teams – Genshin Impact

Kinich is a Main DPS who requires a lot of field time and prefers to work in close cooperation with Pyro characters due to his synergies with the Burning and Burgeon reactions.

  • Kinich (Main DPS), Emilie (Sub DPS), Xiangling (Sub DPS), Bennett (Support)

Kinich will do most of the work on this team, though you need to prepare the field for him with Xiangling and Bennett, who provide consistent off-field Pyro application. This will allow lots of Burning and Burgeon reactions to assist Kinich. Emilie is an excellent addition to this team, as her own synergies with these reactions provide even more damage output.

Genshin Impact screenshot showing Kinich firing off his Elemental Skill.
Kinich is primed for Dendro-Pyro compositions. / HoYoverse

Kinich ascension materials – Genshin Impact

You’ll want to quickly raise Kinich’s level when you pull him, which means that you’ll need to farm his ascension materials. You’ll also require some material to upgrade his talents.

Here’s what you need to get Kinich to level 90:

  • Nagadus Emerald Sliver x1
  • Nagadus Emerald Fragment x9
  • Nagadus Emerald Chunk x9
  • Nagadus Emerald Gemstone x6
  • Juvenile Fang x18
  • Seasoned Fang x30
  • Tyrant’s Fang x36
  • Saurian Claw Succulent x168
  • Overripe Flamegranate x46
  • Mora x2,092,530

You can easily farm Emeralds by fighting the Dendro Hypostasis, the Jadeplume Terrorshroom, or the Gluttonous Yumkasaur Mountain King – and you’ll need to deal with the latter anyways to obtain Overripe Flamegranates. Fangs are dropped by the Saurians you find in Natlan, so you’ll need to do some hunting. Saurian Claw Succulent is a regional speciality only growing in Natlan’s Sulfurous Veins area. The best way to earn Mora is by farming Blossoms of Wealth.

Here’s what you need to upgrade all of Kinich’s talents:

  • Juvenile Fang x16
  • Seasoned Fang x66
  • Tyrant’s Fang x93
  • Teachings of Kindling x9
  • Guide to Kindling x63
  • Philosophies of Kindling x114
  • Denial and Judgment x18
  • Crown of Insight x3
  • Mora x4,957,500

For the materials already mentioned, check above. You’ll also need to check the Blazing Ruins Domain on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays to farm Scrolls of Kindling. Denial and Judgment is a boss material dropped from fighting The Knave. Finally, the Crown of Insight is a frequent reward in timed events, so be sure to always grab that. You can also get them by leveling up the regional reward mechanics in Dragonspine, Inazuma, Sumeru, the Chasm, Fontaine, and Natlan.

