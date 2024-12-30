Genshin Impact: Mavuika build and materials guide
Smash your enemies and ride into the sunset with the best Genshin Impact Mavuika build. The Pyro Archon is, of course, a 5-Star Pyro character and wields a mighty claymore in battle. She’s both an accomplished damage dealer and off-field character able to support her allies, driving them to their full potential in combat.
Table of Contents
Mavuika’s Elemental Skill, The Named Moment, has different effects depending on whether you tap or hold to activate it. Tapping the Skill summons the Ring of Searing Radiance, which follows the active character on the field and deals Nightsoul-aligned Pyro DMG at intervals – this gives Mavuika her off-field capabilities.
Holding the Skill summons her Flamestrider, a motorcycle that allows her to move at a high speed and over any terrain. Any Normal, Charged, or Plunging Attacks made while riding the Flamestrider deal Nightsoul-aligned Pyro DMG and running over enemies at high speed deals the same type of damage as well. The active All-Fire Armament can be switched at any point by tapping the Skill again. Mavuika uses up Nightsoul Points while an All-Fire Armament is active.
Her Elemental Burst, Hour of Burning Skies, is not reliant on traditional Energy. Instead, she can gain Fighting Spirit from party members consuming Nightsoul Points and hitting enemies with Normal Attacks. When her Fighting Spirit gauge is at least 50% full, she can consume it to unleash her Burst. This grants her Nightsoul Points and allows her to enter Nightsoul’s Blessing, mounting her Flamestrider to make a powerful attack dealing Nightsoul-aligned Pyro DMG. She then enters the Crucible of Life and Death state, increasing her interruption resistance and making her actions no longer cost Nightsoul Points. Damage dealt by attacks in this state is boosted the more the Fighting Spirit Mavuika had when she activated her Burst.
In addition, every point of Fighting Spirit used to activate the Burst increases the damage dealt by the currently active party member temporarily, adding off-field value to the move.
She obviously synergizes well with other Natlan characters, gaining a strong buff to ATK when allies use a Nightsoul Burst.
Obtaining duplicates of Mavuika raises her Constellation Level, activating additional buffs. Level 1 increases her Nightsoul Point capacity and the efficiency at which Fighting Spirit is gained, plus boosting her ATK whenever she gains Fighting Spirit. Level 2 increases her ATK when she’s in the Nightsoul’s Blessing state, decreases the DEF of nearby enemies when the Ring of Searing Radiance is active, and boosts the damage of attacks made from the Flamestrider based on her ATK. Level 4 bolsters the damage buff gained by the active character from her Burst, while Level 6 bolsters the All-Fire Armaments with additional damage capabilities.
Best Mavuika weapons – Genshin Impact
Naturally, Mavuika’s best weapon is her signature claymore, A Thousand Blazing Suns. It grants her additional CRIT Rate as well as temporary ATK and CRIT DMG when using a Skill or Burst. Dealing elemental damage with Normal or Charged Attacks increases the duration of the buff. When the character is in the Nightsoul’s Blessing state, this buff’s effects increase and its duration is frozen when the wielder is off-field.
ATK, CRIT Rate, and CRIT DMG are the big three attributes Mavuika wants to have, so this suits her perfectly.
Best weapons for Mavuika in Genshin Impact:
- A Thousand Blazing Suns (5-Star)
- Fang of the Mountain King (5-Star)
- Beacon of the Reed Sea (5-Star)
- Wolf’s Gravestone (5-Star)
- Earth Shaker (4-Star)
- Fruitful Hook (4-Star)
- Luxurious Sea-Lord (4-Star)
Best Mavuika artifacts – Genshin Impact
Obsidian Codex is the ideal artifact set for Mavuika, if you’re playing her as the party’s Main DPS. It provides damage and CRIT Rate when Nightsoul Blessing is active and Nightsoul Points are being consumed, increasing Mavuika’s DPS on the Flamestrider and during her Burst.
Even if you’re playing her as a Sub DPS with more of an off-field role, Obsidian Codex remains a good choice. However, if no other character in the party has the Scroll of the Hero of Cinder City set, then Mavuika should bring it. While the Energy Recharge from its two-piece effect is wasted on her, the teamwide damage bonuses are quite precious.
You’ll want the following stat distribution on artifacts for Mavuika:
- Flower: HP (main stat), CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, ATK %, Elemental Mastery (secondary stats)
- Plume: ATK (main stat), CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, ATK %, Elemental Mastery (secondary stats)
- Sands: ATK % (main stat), CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, Elemental Mastery, ATK (secondary stats)
- Goblet: Pyro DMG (main stat), CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, ATK %, Elemental Mastery (secondary stats)
- Circlet: CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG (main stat), CRIT DMG or CRIT Rate, ATK %, Elemental Mastery, ATK (secondary stats)
Best Mavuika teams – Genshin Impact
As mentioned above, Mavuika is a capable Main and Sub DPS, which makes her a versatile pick for team-building.
- Mavuika (Main DPS), Xilonen (Sub DPS), Citlali (Sub DPS), Bennett (Support)
Naturally, you’ll want to place Mavuika into a team composition with at least one other character from Natlan. Xilonen is a fantastic choice thanks to her easily accessible Elemental RES shred and she could even take over a role as healer – though with the dependable Bennett on board as well, Xilonen can focus on her offensive tasks. Bennett is, as always, the optimal healer for any Pyro-related squad – he restores HP, provides Pyro application, and boosts the team’s damage.
Citlali is a great choice to complete this line-up. She’s a character from Natlan and brings a third element into the equation, which helps both Mavuika and Xilonen. Citlali flourishes in Pyro-based teams, as she can decrease the Pyro RES of enemies and is based around Elemental Mastery, making her a perfect candidate for triggering devastating Melt reactions.
Vaporize teams are an option as well, though note that Mavuika’s attacks from the Flamestrider can’t make use of Yelan and Xingqiu, making someone like Furina or Kokomi necessary.
- Kinich (Main DPS), Mavuika (Sub DPS), Emilie (Support), Bennett (Support)
Mavuika can participate in many composition types as a Sub DPS, such as this Burning team with Kinich in the lead – just make sure that at least one other Natlan character is involved.
Such potential options include Vaporize teams with Mualani and Xilonen, Swirl teams with Chasca, Geo teams with Navia and Xilonen, or Overload teams with Ororon and Chevreuse – though the latter path isn’t quite ideal yet due to Natlan’s limited roster of Electro and Pyro characters.
Mavuika ascension materials – Genshin Impact
You’ll want to quickly raise Mavuika’s level when you pull her, which means that you’ll need to farm her ascension materials. You’ll also require some material to upgrade her talents.
Here’s what you need to get Mavuika to level 90:
- Agnidus Agate Sliver x1
- Agnidus Agate Fragment x9
- Agnidus Agate Chunk x9
- Agnidus Agate Gemstone x6
- Sentry’s Wooden Whistle x18
- Warrior’s Metal Whistle x30
- Saurian-Crowned Warrior’s Golden Whistle x36
- Withering Purpurbloom x168
- Gold-Inscribed Secret Source Core x46
- Mora x420,000
Farming Agnidus Agate is pretty straightforward, as you can reliably get it from Pyro-affiliated enemies like the Pyro Hypostasis in Inazuma or the Pyro Regisvine in Liyue. Whistles can be obtained from defeating regular tribal warriors all around Natlan, while Withering Purpurbloom is a local specialty only found in Natlan’s Ochkanatlan region – that ruined metropolis protected by a dragon. Gold-Inscribed Secret Source Core is dropped by the Secret Source Automaton world boss in Natlan. As usual, Mora are easily farmed from Ley Line Blossoms of Wealth.
Here’s what you need to upgrade all of Mavuika’s talents:
- Sentry’s Wooden Whistle x18
- Warrior’s Metal Whistle x66
- Saurian-Crowned Warrior’s Golden Whistle x93
- Teachings of Contention x9
- Guide to Contention x63
- Philosophies of Contention x114
- Lord of Eroded Primal Fire Reward x18
- Crown of Insight x3
- Mora x4,957,500
For the materials already mentioned, check above. Scrolls of Contention drop in the Blazing Ruins domain on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday. Mavuika requires an as-yet unnamed boss material dropped from the fight against the Lord of Eroded Primal Fire weekly boss, while the Crown of Insight is a frequent reward in timed events, so be sure to always grab it when available. You can also get some by leveling up the reward trees in Dragonspine, Inazuma, and Sumeru, the Lumenstone in the Chasm, the Fountain of Lucine in Fontaine, or the Tablet of Tona in Natlan.