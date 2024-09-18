PSA: Call McDonalds customer service if your Genshin Impact code is missing
The Genshin Impact x McDonalds collaboration has begun in the United States, providing players with the opportunity to order special menus via the fast food chain’s mobile app and receive two redemption codes for the game, guaranteeing exclusive in-game items.
However, the first day of the collaboration was a bit chaotic with McDonalds being surprised by the high demand for the special menus and customers not receiving their redemption codes. If you’re among the fans who didn’t get their code sent to the email address connected to their McDonalds accounts, there is no reason to worry – all you need to do is have a quick chat with customer service.
What to do if your McDonalds x Genshin Impact code is missing?
Simply follow these steps in order to claim your missing Genshin Impact code from the McDonalds collaboration:
- Call the McDonalds customer service under this number: 1-800-244-6227
- Tell the person speaking to you that your code for the Genshin Impact collaboration is missing.
- Provide them with your name and the email address associated with your McDonalds account.
Customer service will be able to put a ticket into McDonalds’ internal system, flagging your account to receive the missing code in the next hour or so – if more time passes and you’re still not getting your code, customer service advises calling the number again on the next day.
According to customer service, McDonalds staff have to go through orders manually to distribute these collab codes and the company was not prepared for the extremely high demand, so not enough manpower was on hand to handle this business on the first day of the collaboration.
Please remember to be patient and polite with the person on the other end of the line – it’s not their fault that you didn’t receive your code yet, but they can fix the situation for you.