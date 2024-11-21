Genshin Impact Noctilucous Jade locations: Where to find the material
After Genshin Impact’s Xbox release, many new Travelers arrive in Teyvat and start out in the two regions where everything began back in the day – Mondstadt and Liyue. Naturally, players beginning their adventures won’t have a massive roster of characters at their disposal, but the Beginners’ Wish quickly fills that vacuum with some useful companions. Among the available characters on that special banner is Beidou, a claymore-wielding mercenary leader with the powers of an Electro Vision at her disposal. She is a very solid addition to your party early on, being able to set up powerful reactions with other elements and providing a protective shield.
However, leveling up Beidou won’t be possible without leaving the game’s first region, Mondstadt, and visiting Liyue, which lies to the West, as she requires a material called Noctilucous Jade for her level-ups.
Where to find Noctilucous Jade in Genshin Impact
Although you can travel to Liyue via Dragonspine, this icy region is very hostile and you’ll need to be at a higher level to effectively traverse it. As such, you’ll want to go to Dawn Winery and take the road leading to Liyue from there. A place called the Stone Gate marks the entrance to Liyue.
The best place for collecting Noctilucous Jade in Genshin Impact is the eastern-most area of Liyue, which is connected to the western slopes of Dragonspine. Simply head South from Stone Gate and use the islands eastwards from Wangshu Inn to get there. This rocky terrain features a ruined village called Mingyun as well as several caves and mineshafts. You will find an abundant supply of Noctilucous Jade in these, as you can see on the map below.
Although other areas of Liyue also hold some Noctilucous Jade deposits, they are not nearly as plentiful and efficient to mine – and they’re also quite a ways away, making it less feasible to go there for a quick collection tour.
How to mine in Genshin Impact
You can mine minerals in Genshin Impact by attacking them, though be aware that basic attacks won’t be very effective. To mine more efficiently, you should either use Charged Attacks (hold the attack button) or a character with Geo powers. You’ll unlock Noelle quite early on in the game – the knight-in-training is a Geo character and perfect for mining expeditions.