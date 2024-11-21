Video Games

Genshin Impact Noctilucous Jade locations: Where to find the material

Find the minerals used to upgrade Beidou and Yanfei

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse

After Genshin Impact’s Xbox release, many new Travelers arrive in Teyvat and start out in the two regions where everything began back in the day – Mondstadt and Liyue. Naturally, players beginning their adventures won’t have a massive roster of characters at their disposal, but the Beginners’ Wish quickly fills that vacuum with some useful companions. Among the available characters on that special banner is Beidou, a claymore-wielding mercenary leader with the powers of an Electro Vision at her disposal. She is a very solid addition to your party early on, being able to set up powerful reactions with other elements and providing a protective shield.

Table of Contents

  1. Where to find Noctilucous Jade in Genshin Impact
  2. How to mine in Genshin Impact

However, leveling up Beidou won’t be possible without leaving the game’s first region, Mondstadt, and visiting Liyue, which lies to the West, as she requires a material called Noctilucous Jade for her level-ups.

Where to find Noctilucous Jade in Genshin Impact

Although you can travel to Liyue via Dragonspine, this icy region is very hostile and you’ll need to be at a higher level to effectively traverse it. As such, you’ll want to go to Dawn Winery and take the road leading to Liyue from there. A place called the Stone Gate marks the entrance to Liyue.

The best place for collecting Noctilucous Jade in Genshin Impact is the eastern-most area of Liyue, which is connected to the western slopes of Dragonspine. Simply head South from Stone Gate and use the islands eastwards from Wangshu Inn to get there. This rocky terrain features a ruined village called Mingyun as well as several caves and mineshafts. You will find an abundant supply of Noctilucous Jade in these, as you can see on the map below.

Genshin Impact map screenshot with the locations of Noctilucous Jade marked.
The area around Mingyun Village is the best location to mine Noctilucous Jade. / HoYoverse

Although other areas of Liyue also hold some Noctilucous Jade deposits, they are not nearly as plentiful and efficient to mine – and they’re also quite a ways away, making it less feasible to go there for a quick collection tour.

How to mine in Genshin Impact

You can mine minerals in Genshin Impact by attacking them, though be aware that basic attacks won’t be very effective. To mine more efficiently, you should either use Charged Attacks (hold the attack button) or a character with Geo powers. You’ll unlock Noelle quite early on in the game – the knight-in-training is a Geo character and perfect for mining expeditions.

Published
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

