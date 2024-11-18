Genshin Impact: Ororon build and materials guide
Unleash ancient powers with the best Genshin Impact Ororon build and become worthy of the Masters of the Night-Wind. A 4-Star bow user and Electro Vision wielder, Ororon has some Natlan-specific mechanics that work differently from those of other representatives of the area, corresponding to his peculiar status in the lore.
Table of Contents
Ororon’s Elemental Skill, Night’s Sling, allows him to throw a Spirit Orb against a target, which deals Electro DMG. If other enemies are close by, the Spirit Orb will bounce between them and deal additional Electro DMG.
His Elemental Burst, Dark Voices Echo, deals Electro DMG in an area of effect and summons a Supersonic Oculus. The Supersonic Oculus taunts enemies to soak up their attacks, shooting a series of sonic waves around itself while it rotates, dealing Electro DMG.
Ororon’s special movement mechanic allows him to double jump while in Natlan, using Stamina or Phlogiston. His Nightsoul’s Blessing state is not connected to his active skills: Instead, Ororon gains Nightsoul Points when party members trigger a Nightsoul Burst or use Electro and Hydro attacks following his Elemental Skill. When enemies take damage from Electro-Charged or other Nightsoul-aligned damage, Ororon consumes Nightsoul Points and enters his Nightsoul’s Blessing state, increasing any Nightsoul-aligned Electro DMG he deals based on his ATK.
Ororon can bolster the synergy between his Elemental Skill and Nightsoul’s Blessing state with his C1 – obtainable by pulling one duplicate of him. C2 provides an Electro DMG bonus to him after his Elemental Burst, while C4 makes the Elemental Burst rotate faster and regenerate Energy for Ororon. Finally, C6 allows Ororon to provide an ATK bonus to the current on-field character after triggering his Nightsoul’s Blessing state.
Best Ororon weapons – Genshin Impact
A lot of Ororon’s utility comes from his Elemental Burst, which allows him to trigger reactions off-field as well as reliably enter his Nightsoul’s Blessing state. As such, Energy Recharge is critical to his effectiveness on the battlefield, making Elegy for the End a fitting weapon for him. Aside from providing additional Energy Recharge, this bow comes with a strong buff for the entire team, contributing ATK and Elemental Mastery – the other two crucial stats for Ororon.
Best weapons for Ororon in Genshin Impact:
- Elegy for the End (5-Star)
- The Stringless (4-Star)
- Sacrificial Bow (4-Star)
- Chain Break (4-Star)
- Cloudforged (4-Star)
- Windblume Ode (4-Star)
Best Ororon artifacts – Genshin Impact
Scroll of the Hero of Cinder City remains the optimal option for most Natlan characters and so it is with Ororon as well. It helps him regenerate Energy at a quicker rate and provides a damage bonus to the entire party when he triggers an elemental reaction, which is even bigger if he’s in the Nightsoul’s Blessing state at the time – what’s not to love?
If you’re having problems with the uptime of your Burst, you should go for Energy Recharge on Sands – otherwise, feel free to use this piece for ATK.
You’ll want the following stat distribution on Ororon’s artifacts:
- Flower: HP (main stat), Energy Recharge, ATK %, Elemental Mastery, CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG (secondary stats)
- Plume: ATK (main stat), Energy Recharge, ATK %, Elemental Mastery, CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG (secondary stats)
- Sands: Energy Recharge or ATK% (main stat), Energy Recharge or ATK %, Elemental Mastery, CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG (secondary stats)
- Goblet: Electro DMG (main stat), Energy Recharge, ATK %, Elemental Mastery, CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG (secondary stats)
- Circlet: Elemental Mastery (main stat), Energy Recharge, ATK %, CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG (secondary stats)
Best Ororon teams – Genshin Impact
Ororon’s kit works especially well when there’s a Hydro component in his party, so he’s definitely a bit specialized when it comes to the compositions he wants to be placed in.
- Clorinde (Main DPS), Furina (Sub DPS), Ororon (Sub DPS), Sucrose (Support)
An Electro-Charged Team is the perfect fit for Ororon, allowing him to make the best use of his Nightsoul’s Blessing state to contribute damage to the team’s overall output. Clorinde and Furina are a great combination to fill out the other DPS spots and thanks to Furina’s ability to switch her summons over to healing for a while, you won’t need a dedicated healer in this party. This leaves room for an Anemo character such as Sucrose or Kazuha to trigger additional Swirl reactions and shred the Elemental RES of enemies.
For a more Natlan-focused team that works under the same principle, party Ororon up with Chasca and fill the rest of the slots with at least one off-field Hydro character. Finally, Ororon perfectly fits into a Hyperbloom team as well, taking over the part of its Electro character.
Ororon ascension materials – Genshin Impact
You’ll want to quickly raise Ororon’s level when you pull him, which means that you’ll need to farm his ascension materials. You’ll also require some material to upgrade his talents.
Here’s what you need to get Ororon to level 90:
- Vajrada Amethyst Sliver x1
- Vajrada Amethyst Fragment x9
- Vajrada Amethyst Chunk x9
- Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone x6
- Juvenile Fang x18
- Seasoned Fang x30
- Tyrant’s Fang x36
- Glowing Hornshroom x168
- Mark of the Binding Blessing x46
- Mora x2,092,530
Farming Vajrada Amethyst is pretty straightforward, as you can get it from all Electro-affiliated world bosses like the Electro Hypostasis in Mondstadt. Mark of the Binding Blessing is dropped by the Goldflame Qucusaur Tyrant in Natlan. Fangs can be found pretty much everywhere in Natlan, where you must hunt some wild saurians to obtain them. Glowing Hornshroom grows on the Tezcatepetonco Range in Natlan as well as on the territory of the Masters of the Night-Wind. As always, the best way to earn more Mora is to farm golden Ley Line Blossoms.
Here’s what you need to upgrade all of Ororon’s talents to their maximum level:
- Juvenile Fang x18
- Seasoned Fang x66
- Tyrant’s Fang x93
- Teachings of Kindling x9
- Guide to Kindling x63
- Philosophies of Kindling x114
- Lightless Silk String x18
- Crown of Insight x3
- Mora x4,957,500
For the materials already mentioned, check above. Scrolls of Kindling are available from the Blazing Ruins Domain in Natlan on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday. Lightless Silk String is a weekly boss material from fighting the All-Devouring Narwhal. Crowns of Insight are available through time-limited events as well as regional reward tracks such as Inazuma’s Thunder Sakura, Sumeru’s Tree of Dreams, Fontaine’s Fountain of Lucine, and Natlan’s Tablet of Tona.