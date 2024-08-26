Genshin Impact update 5.0: release time and maintenance details
The fires of Natlan burn brightly and we’re close enough to the release of Genshin Impact 5.0 that we can feel their heat. Bringing ample anniversary rewards, a colorful cast of characters, and tons of new story, event content, and quality-of-life improvements, this upcoming update appears to be a massive one for the open-world RPG.
Table of Contents
Naturally, fans are already excited for patch day and want to dive into the brand-new region with its many adorable dinosaur-like creatures and fresh exploration mechanics – and, as always, a bit of preparation can help get you into the action quicker on launch day thanks to the preload functionality, which is open to PlayStation users for the first time in Genshin Impact history.
Here are all the details on the Genshin Impact update 5.0 start and server downtime.
Genshin Impact update 5.0: server downtime
The Genshin Impact servers are scheduled to go offline on August 28, 2024, at 6am (UTC+8) in preparation for update 5.0. Here’s what that means for your timezone:
- August 27, 3pm PT
- August 27, 5pm CT
- August 27, 6pm ET
- August 27, 11pm BST
- August 28, 12am CEST
- August 28, 3:30am IST
- August 28, 6am CST
- August 28, 7am KST/JST
- August 28, 8am AEST
- August 28, 10am NZST
The Genshin Impact servers are estimated to be offline for a period of five hours, after which players will be able to log back in and start exploring this year’s time-limited summer map – Simulanka.
Genshin Impact update 5.0: release time
Usually, HoYoverse doesn’t need any more time than the scheduled five hours, so here’s when Genshin Impact update 5.0 should be available in your timezone:
- August 27, 8pm PT
- August 27, 10pm CT
- August 27, 11pm ET
- August 28, 4am BST
- August 28, 5am CEST
- August 28, 8:30am IST
- August 28, 11am CST
- August 28, 12pm KST/JST
- August 28, 1pm AEST
- August 28, 3pm NZST
Each hour of downtime will be compensated with 60 Primogems for free, so a total of 300 of the in-game currency will be up for grabs once the dust has settled. In case things go terribly wrong somehow, HoYoverse always offers additional compensation. Don’t forget to claim this gift in the 30 days after the update, as the message will delete itself after that deadline and take those free Primogems with it.
Genshin Impact update 5.0: preload
You can preload Genshin Impact update 5.0 on PC, iOS, Android and – for the first time ever – also PS4 and PS5. Downloading the patch early enables you to get back to playing quicker on the day of the update, as you’ll already have the majority of all needed files on your device.
PS4 and PS5 players can access the preload by launching the game and simply waiting for a bit – if enough storage space is available on your console, the pre-installation should begin by itself.
Genshin Impact update 5.0: download size
Expected download size for Genshin Impact 5.0:
- PC: 16 to 23 GB (26 to 38 GB required for unzipping)
- Mobile: 2.7 to 3.2 GB
- PlayStation: 31 to 73 GB
Note that your download size will depend on the voice packs you’ve got installed and the amount of content you’ve already cleared, hence the variations.