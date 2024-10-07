Genshin Impact update 5.1: release time and maintenance details
It’s not long before the Genshin Impact servers go down for update 5.1 of the RPG, which is set to introduce brand-new character banners, feature improvements, and events – not to speak of the continuation of Natlan’s story arc.
Going by the trailer we’ve seen, we’re in for a thrilling chapter as the Pyro Archon is desperately trying to buy enough time to execute her plan of saving Natlan from destruction at the hands of the Abyss – by sacrificing herself, if necessary. With Capitano seemingly having his own ideas on how to save Natlan and the Traveler caught between the two powerhouses, things are certain to get exciting.
Here are all the details on the Genshin Impact update 5.1 start and server downtime.
Genshin Impact update 5.1: server downtime
The Genshin Impact servers are scheduled to go offline on October 9, 2024, at 6am (UTC+8) in preparation for update 5.1. Here’s what that means for your timezone:
- October 8, 3pm PT
- October 8, 5pm CT
- October 8, 6pm ET
- October 8, 11pm BST
- October 9, 12am CEST
- October 9, 3:30am IST
- October 9, 6am CST
- October 9, 7am KST/JST
- October 9, 9am AEDT
- October 9, 11am NZDT
The Genshin Impact servers are estimated to be offline for a period of five hours, after which players can dive right into the next chapter of the exciting Natlan story.
Genshin Impact update 5.1: release time
Usually, HoYoverse doesn’t need any more time than the scheduled five hours, so here’s when Genshin Impact update 5.1 should be available in your timezone:
- October 8, 8pm PT
- October 8, 10pm CT
- October 8, 11pm ET
- October 9, 4am BST
- October 9, 5am CEST
- October 9, 8:30am IST
- October 9, 11am CST
- October 9, 12pm KST/JST
- October 9, 2pm AEDT
- October 9, 4pm NZDT
Each hour of downtime will be compensated with 60 Primogems for free, so a total of 300 of the in-game currency will be up for grabs once the dust has settled. In case things go terribly wrong somehow, HoYoverse always offers additional compensation. Don’t forget to claim this gift in the 30 days after the update, as the message will delete itself after that deadline and take those free Primogems with it.
Genshin Impact update 5.1: preload
You can already preload Genshin Impact update 5.1 on PC, iOS, Android, PS4, and PS5 – that’s right, the preload function on consoles, which was first tested with version 5.0, is here to stay. As before, owners of the Sony console can initiate the preload by launching the game and waiting a bit – if you have sufficient storage space, the game will automatically begin preloading the next update.
Genshin Impact update 5.1: download size
Expected download size for Genshin Impact 5.1:
- PC: 12 to 16 GB (20 to 24 GB required for unzipping)
- Mobile: 1.4 to 1.7 GB
- PlayStation: 34 GB
Note that your download size will depend on the voice packs you’ve got installed and the amount of content you’ve already cleared, hence the variations.