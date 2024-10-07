Video Games

Genshin Impact update 5.1: release time and maintenance details

Learn when the Genshin Impact servers will be back up

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse

It’s not long before the Genshin Impact servers go down for update 5.1 of the RPG, which is set to introduce brand-new character banners, feature improvements, and events – not to speak of the continuation of Natlan’s story arc.

Table of Contents

  1. Genshin Impact update 5.1: server downtime
  2. Genshin Impact update 5.1: release time
  3. Genshin Impact update 5.1: preload
  4. Genshin Impact update 5.1: download size

Going by the trailer we’ve seen, we’re in for a thrilling chapter as the Pyro Archon is desperately trying to buy enough time to execute her plan of saving Natlan from destruction at the hands of the Abyss – by sacrificing herself, if necessary. With Capitano seemingly having his own ideas on how to save Natlan and the Traveler caught between the two powerhouses, things are certain to get exciting.

Here are all the details on the Genshin Impact update 5.1 start and server downtime.

Genshin Impact update 5.1: server downtime

The Genshin Impact servers are scheduled to go offline on October 9, 2024, at 6am (UTC+8) in preparation for update 5.1. Here’s what that means for your timezone:

  • October 8, 3pm PT
  • October 8, 5pm CT
  • October 8, 6pm ET
  • October 8, 11pm BST
  • October 9, 12am CEST
  • October 9, 3:30am IST
  • October 9, 6am CST
  • October 9, 7am KST/JST
  • October 9, 9am AEDT
  • October 9, 11am NZDT

The Genshin Impact servers are estimated to be offline for a period of five hours, after which players can dive right into the next chapter of the exciting Natlan story.

Genshin Impact update 5.1: release time

Usually, HoYoverse doesn’t need any more time than the scheduled five hours, so here’s when Genshin Impact update 5.1 should be available in your timezone:

  • October 8, 8pm PT
  • October 8, 10pm CT
  • October 8, 11pm ET
  • October 9, 4am BST
  • October 9, 5am CEST
  • October 9, 8:30am IST
  • October 9, 11am CST
  • October 9, 12pm KST/JST
  • October 9, 2pm AEDT
  • October 9, 4pm NZDT

Each hour of downtime will be compensated with 60 Primogems for free, so a total of 300 of the in-game currency will be up for grabs once the dust has settled. In case things go terribly wrong somehow, HoYoverse always offers additional compensation. Don’t forget to claim this gift in the 30 days after the update, as the message will delete itself after that deadline and take those free Primogems with it.

Genshin Impact update 5.1: preload

You can already preload Genshin Impact update 5.1 on PC, iOS, Android, PS4, and PS5 – that’s right, the preload function on consoles, which was first tested with version 5.0, is here to stay. As before, owners of the Sony console can initiate the preload by launching the game and waiting a bit – if you have sufficient storage space, the game will automatically begin preloading the next update.

Genshin Impact update 5.1: download size

Expected download size for Genshin Impact 5.1:

  • PC: 12 to 16 GB (20 to 24 GB required for unzipping)
  • Mobile: 1.4 to 1.7 GB
  • PlayStation: 34 GB

Note that your download size will depend on the voice packs you’ve got installed and the amount of content you’ve already cleared, hence the variations.

Published
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/Guides