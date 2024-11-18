Genshin Impact update 5.2: release time and maintenance details
HoYoverse is finally bringing Genshin Impact to Xbox Series X|S and the game will be available in its version 5.2 there at the same time as on PC, PS4, PS5, iOS, and Android.
Update 5.2 has a duo of new characters in store in the form of Chasca and Ororon. While Natlan remains in the focus, the main story will be on a break until version 5.3 rolls around – instead, the new story content will feature adventures with Chasca, Iansan, and The Captain in the aftermath of the great Abyss invasion.
Here are all the details on the Genshin Impact update 5.2 start and server downtime.
Genshin Impact update 5.2: server downtime
The Genshin Impact servers are scheduled to go offline on November 20, 2024, at 6am (UTC+8) in preparation for update 5.2. Here’s what that means for your timezone:
- November 19, 2pm PST
- November 19, 4pm CST (Central)
- November 19, 5pm EST
- November 19, 10pm GMT
- November 19, 11pm CET
- November 20, 3:30am IST
- November 20, 6am CST (China)
- November 20, 7am KST/JST
- November 20, 9am AEDT
- November 20, 11am NZDT
The Genshin Impact servers are estimated to be offline for a period of five hours, after which players can return to Natlan or dive into the mysterious world of Teyvat for the first time.
Genshin Impact update 5.2: release time
Usually, HoYoverse doesn’t need any more time than the scheduled five hours, so here’s when Genshin Impact update 5.2 should be available in your timezone:
- November 19, 7pm PT
- November 19, 9pm CT
- November 19, 10pm ET
- November 20, 3am BST
- November 20, 4am CEST
- November 20, 8:30am IST
- November 20, 11am CST
- November 20, 12pm KST/JST
- November 20, 2pm AEDT
- November 20, 4pm NZDT
Each hour of downtime will be compensated with 60 Primogems for free, so a total of 300 of the in-game currency will be up for grabs once the dust has settled. In case things go terribly wrong somehow, HoYoverse always offers additional compensation. Don’t forget to claim this gift in the 30 days after the update, as the message will delete itself after that deadline and take those free Primogems with it.
Genshin Impact update 5.2: preload
You can already preload Genshin Impact update 5.2 on PC, iOS, Android, PS4, and PS5. There does not appear to be a preload function for the Xbox Series X|S version of Genshin Impact that will launch with this update.
Genshin Impact update 5.2: download size
Expected download size for Genshin Impact 5.2:
- PC: 13 to 15 GB (16 to 18 GB required for unzipping)
- Mobile: 1.9 to 1.3 GB
- PlayStation: 23.2 GB
Note that your download size will depend on the voice packs you’ve got installed and the amount of content you’ve already cleared, hence the variations.