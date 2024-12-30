Genshin Impact update 5.3: release time and maintenance details

Video Games

Natlan’s main story arc is finally reaching its climax in Genshin Impact 5.3 on PC, iOS, Android, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, concluding the epic showdown between the Pyro Archon and the Abyss Order.

Update 5.3 not only brings us the conclusion of the ongoing chapter, but also adds three playable characters to the roster in the form of Mavuika, Citlali, and Lan Yan – the latter is going to be part of this year’s Lantern Rite Festival, which also falls into the upcoming version and has skins for Hu Tao and Xiangling in store.

Find all the details on the Genshin Impact update 5.3 start and server downtime below.

Genshin Impact update 5.3: server downtime

The Genshin Impact servers are scheduled to go offline on January 1, 2025, at 6am (UTC+8) in preparation for update 5.3. Here’s what that means for your timezone:

  • December 31, 2024, 2pm PST
  • December 31, 2024, 4pm CST (Central)
  • December 31, 2024, 5pm EST
  • December 31, 2024 7pm BRT
  • December 31, 2024, 10pm GMT
  • December 31, 2024, 11pm CET
  • January 1, 2025, 3:30am IST
  • January 1, 2025, 6am CST (China)
  • January 1, 2025, 7am KST/JST
  • January 1, 2025, 9am AEDT
  • January 1, 2025, 11am NZDT

The Genshin Impact servers are estimated to be offline for a duration of five hours, after which players can return to Natlan and join Mavuika for the final showdown.

Genshin Impact update 5.3: release time

Usually, HoYoverse doesn’t need any more time than the allotted five hours, so here’s when Genshin Impact update 5.3 should be available in your timezone according to schedule:

  • December 31, 2024, 7pm PT
  • December 31, 2024, 9pm CT
  • December 31, 2024, 10pm ET
  • January 1, 2025, 12am BRT
  • January 1, 2025, 3am BST
  • January 1, 2025, 4am CEST
  • January 1, 2025, 8:30am IST
  • January 1, 2025, 11am CST
  • January 1, 2025, 12pm KST/JST
  • January 1, 2025, 2pm AEDT
  • January 1, 2025, 4pm NZDT

Each hour of downtime will be compensated with 60 Primogems, so you can expect a total of 300 of the vital in-game currency to be up for grabs once the dust has settled. In case things go terribly wrong somehow, HoYoverse always offers additional compensation. Don’t forget to claim this gift in the 30 days after the update, as the message containing the gift will delete itself after that deadline and take those free Primogems with it.

Genshin Impact update 5.3: preload

You can already preload Genshin Impact update 5.3 on PC, iOS, Android, PS4, and PS5. There is no preload option on Xbox Series X|S, so owners of the Microsoft console will have to be a bit more patient.

Genshin Impact update 5.3: download size

Expected download size for Genshin Impact 5.3:

  • PC: 13 to 15 GB (21 to 22 GB required for unzipping)
  • Mobile: 2 to 3 GB
  • PlayStation: 27 to 29 GB
  • Xbox Series X|S: TBD

Note that your download size will depend on the voice packs you’ve got installed and the amount of content you’ve already cleared, hence the variations.

