Goddess of Victory: Nikke – Evangelion collab start time and server maintenance
Evangelion is coming to Goddess of Victory: Nikke in the popular gacha game’s next update with a collaboration that will see four characters from the anime become playable in the shooter: You will be able to recruit Asuka, Rei, and Mari as SSR as well as Misato as an SR character.
A special story featuring the new additions will be available during the new version as well – plus, Shift Up has prepared a bunch of special outfits for the newcomers.
Of course, the Nikke x Evangelion collaboration won’t stick around forever, giving you a restricted window of time to obtain all the characters you want, so it’s of crucial importance to be aware of the timetable. Find the Nikke x Evangelion start time and server maintenance as well as all other details regarding the upcoming version below.
Nikke x Evangelion – server downtime
The Nikke servers are scheduled to go offline on August 22, 2024, at 12am (UTC+9) in preparation for the Evangelion update. Here’s what that means for your timezone:
- August 21, 8am PT
- August 21, 10am CT
- August 21, 11am ET
- August 21, 4pm BST
- August 21, 5pm CEST
- August 21, 8:30pm IST
- August 21, 11pm CST
- August 22, 12am KST/JST
- August 22, 1am AEST
- August 22, 3am NZST
The Nikke servers are estimated to be offline for a duration of seven hours, after which players will be able to log back in and start digging into the update’s content.
Nikke x Evangelion – release time
Here’s when Nikke should be available again in your timezone if everything with the update and its connected maintenance goes according to plan:
- August 21, 3pm PT
- August 21, 5pm CT
- August 21, 6pm ET
- August 21, 11pm BST
- August 22, 12am CEST
- August 22, 3:30am IST
- August 22, 6am CST
- August 22, 7am KST/JST
- August 22, 8am AEST
- August 22, 10am NZST
Shift Up usually issues a compensation package for the downtime via in-game mail, which will award you with a couple of Gems to use on pulls.
Nikke x Evangelion – download size
The exact size of the upcoming Nikke update has not been communicated yet, though Shift Up already warned mobile players that they should have at least 5 GB of free storage space for the patch.
- PC: >5 GB
- Android and iOS: >5 GB
Make sure to be connected to Wi-Fi before downloading the update on mobile devices.
Nikke x Evangelion – all collab characters
Asuka
- Rank: SSR
- Class: Attacker
- Weapon: Lightweight Assault Rifle
- Code: Fire
- Manufacturer: Abnormal
- Available from August 22 to September 19, 2024
- Special Outfits: Test Plugsuit, Cynical Street, and School Uniform
Rei
- Rank: SSR
- Class: Attacker
- Weapon: Heavy Gatling Gun for Subdual
- Code: Fire
- Manufacturer: Abnormal
- Available from August 22 to September 19, 2024
- Special Outfits: Peaceful Vacation and School Uniform
Mari
- Rank: SSR
- Class: Supporter
- Weapon: Long-range Precision Rifle
- Code: Electric
- Manufacturer: Abnormal
- Available from August 22 to September 19, 2024
- Special Outfits: Leisure Travel and School Uniform
Misato
- Rank: SR
- Class: Supporter
- Weapon: Self-defense Automatic Pistol
- Code: Iron
- Manufacturer: Abnormal
- Available from August 22 to September 19, 2024
While the three SSR characters will be available from the banners, Misato can be obtained from playing through the “EVA Crossover Event – YOU CAN (NOT) EVADE” during the next version.