Goddess of Victory: Nikke – Evangelion collab start time and server maintenance

Learn when the Evangelion collab in Nikke will be available

Marco Wutz

Shift Up

Evangelion is coming to Goddess of Victory: Nikke in the popular gacha game’s next update with a collaboration that will see four characters from the anime become playable in the shooter: You will be able to recruit Asuka, Rei, and Mari as SSR as well as Misato as an SR character.

Table of Contents

  1. Nikke x Evangelion – server downtime
  2. Nikke x Evangelion – release time
  3. Nikke x Evangelion – download size
  4. Nikke x Evangelion – all collab characters

A special story featuring the new additions will be available during the new version as well – plus, Shift Up has prepared a bunch of special outfits for the newcomers. 

Of course, the Nikke x Evangelion collaboration won’t stick around forever, giving you a restricted window of time to obtain all the characters you want, so it’s of crucial importance to be aware of the timetable. Find the Nikke x Evangelion start time and server maintenance as well as all other details regarding the upcoming version below.

Nikke x Evangelion – server downtime

The Nikke servers are scheduled to go offline on August 22, 2024, at 12am (UTC+9) in preparation for the Evangelion update. Here’s what that means for your timezone:

  • August 21, 8am PT
  • August 21, 10am CT
  • August 21, 11am ET
  • August 21, 4pm BST
  • August 21, 5pm CEST
  • August 21, 8:30pm IST
  • August 21, 11pm CST
  • August 22, 12am KST/JST
  • August 22, 1am AEST
  • August 22, 3am NZST

The Nikke servers are estimated to be offline for a duration of seven hours, after which players will be able to log back in and start digging into the update’s content.

Nikke x Evangelion – release time

Here’s when Nikke should be available again in your timezone if everything with the update and its connected maintenance goes according to plan:

  • August 21, 3pm PT
  • August 21, 5pm CT
  • August 21, 6pm ET
  • August 21, 11pm BST
  • August 22, 12am CEST
  • August 22, 3:30am IST
  • August 22, 6am CST
  • August 22, 7am KST/JST
  • August 22, 8am AEST
  • August 22, 10am NZST

Shift Up usually issues a compensation package for the downtime via in-game mail, which will award you with a couple of Gems to use on pulls.

Nikke x Evangelion – download size

The exact size of the upcoming Nikke update has not been communicated yet, though Shift Up already warned mobile players that they should have at least 5 GB of free storage space for the patch.

  • PC: >5 GB
  • Android and iOS: >5 GB

Make sure to be connected to Wi-Fi before downloading the update on mobile devices.

Nikke x Evangelion – all collab characters

Asuka

  • Rank: SSR
  • Class: Attacker
  • Weapon: Lightweight Assault Rifle
  • Code: Fire
  • Manufacturer: Abnormal
  • Available from August 22 to September 19, 2024
  • Special Outfits: Test Plugsuit, Cynical Street, and School Uniform

Rei

  • Rank: SSR
  • Class: Attacker
  • Weapon: Heavy Gatling Gun for Subdual
  • Code: Fire
  • Manufacturer: Abnormal
  • Available from August 22 to September 19, 2024
  • Special Outfits: Peaceful Vacation and School Uniform

Mari

  • Rank: SSR
  • Class: Supporter
  • Weapon: Long-range Precision Rifle
  • Code: Electric
  • Manufacturer: Abnormal
  • Available from August 22 to September 19, 2024
  • Special Outfits: Leisure Travel and School Uniform

Misato

  • Rank: SR
  • Class: Supporter
  • Weapon: Self-defense Automatic Pistol
  • Code: Iron
  • Manufacturer: Abnormal
  • Available from August 22 to September 19, 2024

While the three SSR characters will be available from the banners, Misato can be obtained from playing through the “EVA Crossover Event – YOU CAN (NOT) EVADE” during the next version.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

