New GOG sale offers discounts on some of the most influential video games of the last 30 years
If you love classics, the latest GOG sale, with discounts on dozens of important retro games, is for you. The Steam alternative has 174 games on sale from now until September 21, 2024, and like everything on GOG, these are DRM-free games that you can play in offline mode.
The sale, dubbed the Renowned Series Promo, spotlights the likes of Wolfenstein and Baldur’s Gate, the latter of which is the reason we have Dragon Age Veilguard and, of course, Baldur’s Gate 3. Then there’s classic Tomb Raider, Metal Gear Solid – peak stealth gaming – and one or two series you might not have even heard of, or not recently, anyway. One unexpected highlight is Revolution’s Broken Sword series, an ambitious blend of legend and philosophy that raised the standard for what an adventure game could be in the 1990s, even if it lost some of its identity in the mid-2000s.
There’s a handful of modern games, including Everspace 2 and the Tomb Raider reboot, as well. It might not be the most extensive sale of the season, but if you’re interested on getting the games that shaped the modern landscape at low prices, it’s worth checking out.
We’ve listed a few highlights below.
- Baldur’s Gate 2: Enhanced Edition – $2.99
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack (includes New Order and Old Blood) – $5.99
- Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered – $22.99
- Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation + Chronicles – $1.39
- Thief: Definitive Edition – $3.74
- Trine 2: Complete Story – $4.39
- Broken Sword: Director’s Cut – $1.49
- Hotline Miami – $2.49
- Little Nightmares – $4.99
- Everspace 2 – $19.99
- Deus Ex GOTY Edition – $2.79
You can check these and other discounts out on the GOG Renowned Series sale page.