Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions – Best broom for every role
Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions has just one major thing that determines how you perform on the pitch, and that’s the broom you have underneath you. With nine different stats separated into three different categories, you’ll need to customize your team and select the best broom for each of them to get the best results.
There is no one-size-fits-all solution though, as the different roles need to prioritize different stats to make the most of what they can do. That’s why we’ve put together this guide listing the stats of every broom, as well as our picks for which ones serve each role the best.
Every broom’s stats in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions
The following table displays what every broom’s stats are when it’s fully upgraded to level 5:
Broom
Max Speed
Boost Efficiency
Acceleration
Max HP
HP Regneration
Stun Duration
Manueverability
Drift
Dodge Cooldown
Cleansweep
5
3
7
3
2
1
5
5
5
Comet
2
2
2
5
5
5
5
3
7
Firebolt
7
4
7
6
2
4
1
4
1
Legacy
7
5
3
5
2
2
5
4
3
Nimbus
6
6
6
3
2
1
5
4
3
Oakshaft
1
6
5
6
6
3
3
2
4
Shooting Star
6
2
7
4
6
6
1
2
3
Stormrider
2
2
5
2
6
1
7
4
7
Shiftstick
3
6
6
1
4
1
7
4
7
Best broom for Chasers
For Chasers it’s pretty clear what’s needed more than anything else: speed. They need to be able to get from one side of the pitch to the other as fast as possible, which is done with a high max speed stat and a good boost efficiency stat so they don’t run out mid-way through making a dash for glory.
To this end, the Legacy and Nimbus are both great options. The Legacy has a slightly higher max speed, while the Nimbus sacrifices just a little to get better boost efficiency and acceleration. Meanwhile, they’re both averagely agile, having solid drifting abilities and a reasonable dodge cooldown to avoid any incoming Bludgers.
Best broom for Beaters
One stat rises above all the others in terms of importance for Beaters, and that’s stun duration. When you smash someone with a Bludger, you want them to stay out of action for as long as possible, which is what high stun duration will do. However, you should also make sure you have high max HP and solid regeneration, otherwise you won’t last long if the opposing Beater tries to take you out.
That’s why the Shooting Star and Firebolt are the two best brooms for Beaters. The Shooting Star has a higher stun duration and great regen to keep you in the fight and deal some heavy damage. The Firebolt takes a hit on these stats but has higher max HP and has the advantage of the highest possible speed and acceleration, meaning no one can escape your grasp.
Best broom for Keepers
Given that your position as a Keeper is much more stationary, things like speed aren’t that much of a concern. Instead, maneuverability is the name of the game, as you’ll need to perform last-second dives to keep the Quaffle out of your hoops, which is why good acceleration can also come in handy.
It makes the Cleansweep and Stormrider perfect choices. Both have higher-than-average maneuverability but have different specialties. The Cleansweep is the faster broom, using high acceleration and max speed to get you to the goals quickly, while the Stormrider is more durable, having a quick dodge cooldown and high HP regen to prevent any nasty attacks from Beaters.
Best broom for Seekers
You might think speed is the most important stat for Seekers, and while that is important, maneuverability and drift are arguably more important. Keeping pace with the Snitch isn’t as difficult as staying near it when it suddenly starts darting erratically around the pitch or hits the edge and does a U-turn. Being able to drift and turn quickly will keep you closer to the Snitch for longer, even if your opponent is faster.
With that in mind, we recommend the Swiftstick and Cleansweep for Seekers. The Cleansweep is above average in maneuvering, drifting, and dodge cooldown – which will help avoid any Beaters baring down on you – while also having great speed and the best possible acceleration. The Swiftsitck isn’t as fast but has much better boost efficiency and is the most maneuverable broom in the game, so it’s just as useful.