All Harry Potter Quidditch Champions mail codes and how to redeem them

Like a lot of live service games, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions has special codes that occasionally release allowing you to earn free cosmetics or currency for a limited time. Some of these are sent out privately to select players, while others will be released publicly. No matter how you get them, the way you redeem them will be the same.

We’ll explain how to redeem a mail code in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, as well as listing every code currently available.

How to redeem mail codes in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions

To redeem a mail code, follow these steps:

  • Launch the game and log in
  • Press the left stick on controller or M on keyboard to open up the mail.
  • Press Y/Triangle on controller or S on keyboard to bring up the prompt for code entry
  • Enter the code and press A/Cross on controller or Enter on keyboard to confirm
  • If you’ve done this correctly, the items will appear in your inventory immediately – if this is the first time you’ve entered a code, you may have to restart the game.

All Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions codes

Currently, the only rewards available are from linking your Quidditch Champions game to a WB Games account that also has Hogwarts Legacy registered on it. Other than that, no codes are currently on offer.

