Honkai: Star Rail – How to debate Skott in Saga of Primaveral Blade to make him regret his actions
Version 2.4 of Honkai: Star Rail introduced two verbal showdowns with Skott, the annoying IPC employee we’ve met during the Aurum Alley event in the past. The second Skott debate takes place during the Saga of Primaveral Blade event’s Qingque route.
Once you’ve won all three test battles with March 7th (Hunt) that Yanqing and Yunli prepared, choose the alternate ending in which Qingque agrees to help you win the bet against the arrogant man – but not in a fight. Qingque wants to destroy Skott mentally and really make him regret his actions. Naturally, that calls for another verbal skirmish.
Learn how to win the second debate against Skott in Honkai: Star Rail 2.4 and make him apologize for his actions in the Saga of Primaveral Blade event.
HSR 2.4: Choose these dialog options to defeat Skott in Saga of Primaveral Blade
This second debate follows the same rules as the first showdown with Skott as well as your interrogation by Feixiao – at the end of the debate, you must have equal or more points to win. However, the debate in Saga of Primaveral Blade starts you off trailing Skott by one point, so there is less room for picking the wrong options.
Here are the dialog options we used to defeat Skott in the event's final debate with a score of five to one:
- First, destroy Skott’s argument of the IPC being a family by referring to the underlings he constantly berates and mistreats: +1 Point.
- Second, question Skott’s indispensability to the IPC’s success: +1 Point.
- Third, remain silent so as to not interrupt Skott’s moment of self-reflection: +1 Point.
With these choices, you’ll score a clear victory and make Skott regret his behavior – arguably, this is the best ending for Saga of Primaveral Blade, as it has the potential to actually improve Skott as a human being. Of course, it’s a lot funnier to make him lose the bet and have him squeal like a pig in front of everyone, which is probably the canon version of the event.
Looking for the other Skott debate in HSR 2.4?
Check out how to win the debate against Skott in HSR 2.4’s main story, if that’s the one you’re currently looking for – it revolves around convincing him to let the Cloud Knights inspect some cargo on his ship. You’ll need to win that debate first, as it’s one of the steps towards unlocking March 7th (Hunt), which in turn is a required condition for getting access to Saga of Primaveral Blade.
For more on HSR 2.4, learn how to win the debate against Feixiao and check out our HSR 2.4 story explainer to catch up on details you may have missed.