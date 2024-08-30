Honkai: Star Rail 2.5 banners – Feixiao, Lingsha, and Moze debut
The next Honkai: Star Rail banners have been revealed and HSR 2.5 is coming in hot with three brand-new playable characters: Feixiao, the Lacking General, and Lingsha, the Xianzhou Luofu’s new Cauldron Master, make up the next contingent of 5-Star characters, while the assassin and shadow guard Moze is a 4-Star characters.
Not only can we expect fresh characters to join the roster, the developers are actually testing a new type of rerun banner in the first half of update 2.5 that features three different 5-Star units – you can choose which one to aim for, so this is a nice little feature to allow players to fill gaps in their line-up or get those Eidolon Levels without having to wait for many months.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Honkai: Star Rail 2.5 character banners as well as the available Light Cones.
Honkai: Star Rail 2.5 banners: Phase 1
Starting on September 10, 2024, with HSR 2.5’s release, you’ll be able to call upon the following characters:
- Feixiao (5-Star, Wind, The Hunt), Moze (4-Star, Lightning, The Hunt), Asta (4-Star, Fire, The Harmony), and Luka (4-Star, Physical, The Nihility)
- Kafka (5-Star, Lightning, The Nihility), Black Swan (5-Star, Wind, The Nihility), Robin (5-Star, Physical, The Harmony), Moze (4-Star, Lightning, The Hunt), Asta (4-Star, Fire, The Harmony), and Luka (4-Star, Physical, The Nihility)
- I Venture Forth to Hunt (5-Star, The Hunt), and three other Light Cones
- Patience Is All You Need (5-Star, The Nihility), Reforged Remembrance (5-Star, The Nihility), Flowing Nightglow (5-Star, The Harmony), and three other Light Cones
Feixiao
Feixiao is a powerful attacker with the ability to break enemies regardless of their Weakness Type. In addition, she’s able to launch follow-up attacks in various situations, enabling her to pressure an enemy relentlessly. Thanks to two weapon choices, Feixiao has strong options against enemies in various states.
Kafka
Kafka is a deadly user of DoT, inflicting Shock effects on enemies and triggering them with her abilities for extra damage. She can also use follow-up attacks after allies make Basic Attacks.
Black Swan
Black Swan is another useful character for DoT compositions, inflicting Wind Shear on foes as well as enhancing the damage taken by enemies at the beginning of their own turn.
Robin
Robin specializes in supporting follow-up attacks, enhancing their damage greatly – she is one of the most powerful support characters in the game for this reason.
Moze
Moze can designate an enemy target as his prey and then continuously harry this foe with his follow-up attacks, dealing additional damage when his allies focus on the same enemy.
Asta
Asta is a useful support character due to her offensive buffs for the team. She’s also fantastic at inflicting Weakness Break against enemies with Fire Weakness thanks to her attack dealing lots of instances of damage.
Luka
Luka is a solid DoT attacker specializing in inflicting and enhancing Bleed – though he’s strongly overshadowed by other characters of his Path.
Honkai: Star Rail 2.5 banners: Phase 2
Phase 2 will begin on October 2, 2024, and run for three weeks from that point on. You’ll be able to get the following characters in this time period:
- Lingsha (5-Star, Fire, The Abundance), Misha (4-Star, Ice, The Destruction), Guinaifen (4-Star, Fire, The Nihility), and Natasha (4-Star, Physical, The Abundance)
- Topaz (5-Star, Fire, The Hunt), Misha (4-Star, Ice, The Destruction), Guinaifen (4-Star, Fire, The Nihility), and Natasha (4-Star, Physical, The Abundance)
- Scent Alone Stays True (5-Star, The Abundance) and three 4-Star Light Cones
- Worrisome, Blissful (5-Star, The Hunt) and three 4-Star Light Cones
Lingsha
Lingsha can summon a familiar to the battlefield, which has its own spot in the turn order and will attack enemy targets with follow-up attacks. These moves not only deal damage, but heal every ally on the field as well as dispel one debuff from them – a powerful ability. In addition, Lingsha is helpful for Break teams thanks to a Break Damage buff included with her Ultimate.
Topaz
Topaz is a powerful Sub DPS for follow-up attack teams. Not only does she deal a lot of damage herself, she can enhance the follow-up attack damage of her allies as well. Anyone currently on the quest to build a follow-up team should strongly consider pulling for her.
Misha
Misha is, unfortunately, a rather ineffective damage dealer. He thrives in teams with high Skill Point consumption.
Guinaifen
Guinaifen is another classic DoT character, inflicting Burn as well as a damage multiplier on her targets to maximize the entire party’s damage. Be careful with her, though, as she has very low base HP.
Natasha
Natasha is the game’s basic healer, which means that she can carry you through early content with ease, but falls off quickly after that.
Make sure to check for active Honkai: Star Rail codes to grab additional Stellar Jades for your pulls.