Honkai: Star Rail 2.5 – How to get the secret Yanqing profile picture
Version 2.5 of Honkai: Star Rail has introduced a new achievement reward in the form of a new – and very adorable – in-game profile picture. It’s connected to the update’s flagship event, the Luminary Wardance, but will be available in the game permanently, so you have all the time in the world to unlock it.
Featured on the avatar up for grabs is Yanqing, who went from one of the most hated to one of the most beloved characters of the game thanks to his story arc in versions 2.4 and 2.5, with a cute, little kitten in his arms. Aww.
Learn how to unlock the Wardance achievements and secret Yanqing profile picture in HSR 2.5.
HSR 2.5: How to unlock the Yanqing: Dreamland avatar
Yanqing really lived up to his reputation as a prodigy in the latest story line, but remember what he was before that – that’s right, everyone’s punching bag.
To unlock the Yanqing: Dreamland avatar, you need to earn all achievements from the Wardance series. Getting those achievements requires you to deal the finishing blow to Yanqing as a boss enemy with the different characters you find below:
- Sushang
- Luocha
- Dan Heng
- Yanqing
- Jingliu
- Jing Yuan
- Feixiao
While Yanqing is a boss in various quests throughout the story, the most reliable way of fighting him is Ornament Extraction: Pouring Blades, in which he serves as the final enemy. Battling him in this mode has the added benefit of allowing you to borrow characters from your friends, which allows you to plug any gaps in your own roster and deal the finishing blow with all the characters required.
Once you’ve collected all achievements from the Wardance series, Yanqing will send you an in-game message, in which he says that he dreamt about losing to all sorts of different foes – and that’s when you unlock the Yanqing: Dreamland avatar.
For more information on Honkai: Star Rail’s latest update, check our HSR 2.5 ending explainer and make sure to visit the Praise of High Morale merchants on the Skysplitter.