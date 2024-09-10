Video Games

Honkai: Star Rail 2.5 – How to unlock the Tuskpir Pet

Unlock HSR’s first pet companion

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse

Update 2.5 for Honkai: Star Rail has arrived, bringing a variety of events and features to the table. Among these additions is a pet system, which will allow you to summon cute companions to the overworld and have them adventure at your side – similar to how Topaz always has Numby with her.

The first pet companion you can unlock in HSR is the adorable Tuskpir, a pink tapir-like creature. To get your hands on this squishy friend, you’ll need to participate in the Luminary Wardance – the flagship event of HSR 2.5.

Find out how to get the Tuskpir Pet in HSR 2.5 below.

HSR 2.5: How to get the Tuskpir Pet in Luminary Wardance

Honkai: Star Rail screenshot of the Luminary Wardance menu.
To unlock the Tuskpir Pet, you'll want to check out the Wardance Plaudit tab. / HoYoverse

Unlocking HSR’s first pet is a fairly straightforward process. Once you’ve downloaded the 2.5 update, you can directly unlock the Luminary Wardance event through Quick Access in your Chronicle – just navigate to the event screen and the corresponding button will appear there.

Alternatively, you can play through version 2.5’s main story first, after which you’ll get a quest that’ll organically lead you to unlock Luminary Wardance in the proper chronological way.

In Luminary Wardance you’re tasked with helping Luka shine in the competition to make a name for Jarilo-VI. Fighting matches during the tournament, you will earn the event currency called Wardance Sword Badge.

You can use Wardance Sword Badges to level up your progress in the Wardance Plaudit tab, which you can find in the bottom right corner of the Luminary Wardance event menu. In total, you’ll be able to earn 20 Wardance Plaudit Levels, each coming with rewards.

Honkai: Star Rail screenshot of the Wardance Plaudit menu, showing all rewards.
The Tuskpir is available at Level 15. / HoYoverse

The Tuskpir Pet will be unlocked once you reach Level 15, so you’ll need to fight a couple of tournament matches until you can welcome this new family member to the Astral Express.

It’s worth noting that the Tuskpir is among the permanent rewards available from this event, so there is no need to rush towards it. While the time-limited benefits will become unavailable after the event ends, all Wardance Plaudit rewards will remain in place for you to claim whenever you get to them.

Among these permanent rewards are also the three missing Eidolons for March 7th (Hunt) – you’ll absolutely want to get your hands on these to maximize the free character’s full potential. Learn how to unlock March 7th (Hunt) through our guide, in case you don’t have her on your roster yet.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/Guides