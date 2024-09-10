Honkai: Star Rail 2.5 – How to unlock the Tuskpir Pet
Update 2.5 for Honkai: Star Rail has arrived, bringing a variety of events and features to the table. Among these additions is a pet system, which will allow you to summon cute companions to the overworld and have them adventure at your side – similar to how Topaz always has Numby with her.
The first pet companion you can unlock in HSR is the adorable Tuskpir, a pink tapir-like creature. To get your hands on this squishy friend, you’ll need to participate in the Luminary Wardance – the flagship event of HSR 2.5.
Find out how to get the Tuskpir Pet in HSR 2.5 below.
HSR 2.5: How to get the Tuskpir Pet in Luminary Wardance
Unlocking HSR’s first pet is a fairly straightforward process. Once you’ve downloaded the 2.5 update, you can directly unlock the Luminary Wardance event through Quick Access in your Chronicle – just navigate to the event screen and the corresponding button will appear there.
Alternatively, you can play through version 2.5’s main story first, after which you’ll get a quest that’ll organically lead you to unlock Luminary Wardance in the proper chronological way.
In Luminary Wardance you’re tasked with helping Luka shine in the competition to make a name for Jarilo-VI. Fighting matches during the tournament, you will earn the event currency called Wardance Sword Badge.
You can use Wardance Sword Badges to level up your progress in the Wardance Plaudit tab, which you can find in the bottom right corner of the Luminary Wardance event menu. In total, you’ll be able to earn 20 Wardance Plaudit Levels, each coming with rewards.
The Tuskpir Pet will be unlocked once you reach Level 15, so you’ll need to fight a couple of tournament matches until you can welcome this new family member to the Astral Express.
It’s worth noting that the Tuskpir is among the permanent rewards available from this event, so there is no need to rush towards it. While the time-limited benefits will become unavailable after the event ends, all Wardance Plaudit rewards will remain in place for you to claim whenever you get to them.
Among these permanent rewards are also the three missing Eidolons for March 7th (Hunt) – you’ll absolutely want to get your hands on these to maximize the free character’s full potential. Learn how to unlock March 7th (Hunt) through our guide, in case you don’t have her on your roster yet.