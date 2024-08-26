Honkai: Star Rail 2.5 livestream – start times and where to watch
The Honkai: Star Rail update 2.5 special program has been announced: The stream introducing “Flying Aureus Shot to Lupine Rue” will happen later this week on August 30, 2024 – and it looks to be a special one.
Table of Contents
Instead of having several voice actors come in to participate in the program, it looks like we’re getting a sequel to one of the earliest Honkai: Star Rail livestreams hosted by March 7th. The artwork for the upcoming show features her prominently and doesn’t contain any other figures, so it looks like March 7th’s streaming career continues – she’s a young lady with many talents.
Here’s where and when you can catch the Honkai: Star Rail 2.5 livestream.
Honkai: Star Rail 2.5 livestream: start time
The Honkai: Star Rail 2.5 livestream will take place on August 30, 2024, at 7:30pm (UTC+8). Here is what that means for your timezone:
- August 30, 4:30am PT
- August 30, 6:30am CT
- August 30, 7:30am ET
- August 30, 12:30pm BST
- August 30, 1:30pm CEST
- August 30, 5pm IST
- August 30, 7:30pm CST
- August 30, 8:30pm KST/JST
- August 30, 9:30pm AEST
- August 30, 11:30pm NZST
Honkai: Star Rail 2.5 livestream: where to watch
You can watch the Honkai: Star Rail special program on Twitch or YouTube simultaneously, with the VOD being available on YouTube later on in case you can’t watch it live. We’ve embedded the YouTube stream below for your convenience.
Honkai: Star Rail 2.5 livestream: what to expect
Version 2.4 left us on a major story cliffhanger: Hoolay escaped from the Shackling Prison on the Xianzhou Luofu with Jiaoqiu as a hostage – but the sly Foxian was able to trick the Borisin into hiding instead of outright fleeing from the ship by making him think that his archnemesis, Jingliu, might be en route for a rematch.
This is going according to Jing Yuan’s plans, who had hoped to root out all of his enemies in one fell swoop by allowing them to join together for this coup – but will the gamble pay off? That’s the question update 2.5’s story will have to answer.
Alongside a continuation of this Trailblaze Continuance Mission, players can look forward to the introduction of three brand-new characters: Feixiao, Lingsha, and Moze.
Naturally, the will also drop some fresh Honkai: Star Rail redemption codes for additional Stellar Jade.