Honkai: Star Rail 2.5 Luminary Wardance walkthrough – How to win all matches
The Luminary Wardance is the flagship event of Honkai: Star Rail 2.5 and HoYoverse once again outdid itself with tying its story to past lore and current characters – if you didn’t care about Luka beforehand, you’ll certainly do so now.
Table of Contents
This event has a few time-limited rewards on the line, but will become a permanent part of the game after its current duration – so unlocking the Tuskpir Pet and March 7th (Hunt) Eidolons is not something you should stress yourself about, as you have plenty of time to do so.
To make your progress through this event even more relaxing, our HSR 2.5 Luminary Wardance walkthrough will help you prepare for all of your matches and ensure victory with the best teams, tactics, and drinks to use.
HSR 2.5 Luminary Wardance: How to defeat Topaz
Topaz is the first important opponent Luka has to overcome on his way to the finals, but first he has to clear two knockout matches to gather enough points.
How to defeat Fantastic Botany and Where to Find Them
This battle is all about defeating Fantastic Botany’s plant summons – it’s essentially a stage of the Pure Fiction endgame mode, hence the trial characters provided for this match are mostly from The Erudition.
Recommended Team:
- Jade, Herta, Robin, one sustain of your choice
Recommended Tactics:
- Feint Attack
How to defeat Gigantus Shieldus
This is quite a funny battle – it puts your counter-based team against counter-based enemies and lets hilarity ensue.
Recommended Team:
- Yunli, Clara, one support and one sustain of your choice
Recommended Tactics:
- Early Reveal
How to defeat Topaz
Topaz sends her IPC lackeys into battle and later transforms into Cocolia, so make sure you have some cleanse on your team to clear any Freeze she might inflict.
Recommended Team:
- Acheron, Jiaoqiu, one debuffer of your choice and one sustain with cleanse
Recommended Tactics and Drinks:
- Early Reveal, Blu Bull
HSR 2.5 Luminary Wardance: How to defeat Boothill
Boothill is up next when it comes to the big hurdles, but you’ll once again have to collect some points in knockout matches first.
How to defeat Tri-Dis of Zhuming
These guys transform into the linked elite trio from Penacony’s Grand Theater, but the Break Team you can form with the trial characters will make short work of them.
Recommended Team:
- Boothill or Firefly, Trailblazer (Harmony), Ruan Mei, Gallagher
Recommended Tactics and Drinks:
- Feint Attack, Blu Bull
How to defeat Trotter Battlefront
As the name implies, this is a team of Trotters. They don’t actually fight back.
Recommended Team:
- Imbibitor Lunae or Qingque, Sparkle, two damage dealers or supports of your choice
Recommended Tactics and Drinks:
- Feint Attack, Westroc Super Drink
How to defeat Shuojin
Shuojin is an annoying fudgehead, as Boothill would say, and you can beat him up not only once, but twice. The first fight only features Luka, while you can choose your team as normal in the second bout.
Recommended Tactics and Drinks (Fight 1):
- Feint Attack, Blu Bull
Recommended Team (Fight 2):
- Firefly, Trailblazer (Harmony), Ruan Mei, Gallagher
Recommended Tactics and Drinks (Fight 2):
- Feint Attack, Blu Bull
How to defeat Boothill
Boothill transforms into the Death Meme from Penacony, locking down some of your characters during the battle.
Recommended Team:
- Kafka, Black Swan, one DoT Sub DPS of your choice (Guinaifen, Luka, Sampo, Jiaoqiu), one sustain of your choice
Recommended Tactics and Drinks:
- Lie in Wait, Devil’s Hand
HSR 2.5 Luminary Wardance: How to defeat Argenti
The fight against Boothill doesn’t go quite as planned, so you’ll have to restore Luka’s fighting spirit and then revive his tournament hopes by going up against Argenti – he pretty much fights like Argenti always does, summoning spear and shield minions to the battlefield. The key lies in focusing on your Ultimates to frequently clear those summons.
Recommended Team:
- Jade, Argenti, Herta or Himeko, Huohuo
Recommended Tactics and Drinks:
- Out of Thin Air, Westroc Super Drink
HSR 2.5 Luminary Wardance: How to defeat Mysterious Iron Arm
The next opponent is a classic black knight – a mystery entry into the competition. Of course, players can easily identify the competitor’s silhouette as that of Svarog. Before you can duel Belobog’s best dad, however, you need to compete in some knockout matches to raise your ranking.
How to defeat Stellaron Hunter: SAM
Well, it’s not actually Sam – it’s a group of sentient trashcans, which can somehow be seen by everyone now? Weren’t they dream creatures existing in Penacony’s dreamscape only? In any case, you can easily beat them up with a follow-up team.
Recommended Team:
- Feixiao, March 7th (Hunt), Ruan Mei or Robin, Lingsha
Recommended Tactics and Drinks:
- Out of Thin Air, Mighty Quench
How to defeat Karmic Hinkypunk
Mr. Tail is such a softie. How nice of him to participate in the tournament to check up on Luka’s condition, right? This is basically another Pure Fiction stage, made for The Erudition characters.
Recommended Team:
- Argenti, Herta, Jade or Himeko, Huohuo
Recommended Tactics and Drinks:
- Out of Thin Air, Westroc Super Drink
How to defeat Samatha
This pacifist Borisin has quite a tragic backstory and noble goal motivating her to participate in the contest, but you must defeat her nonetheless.
Recommended Team:
- Blade, Jingliu, Bronya or Ruan Mei, Luocha
Recommended Tactics and Drinks:
- Out of Thin Air, Westroc Super Drink
How to defeat Svarog
Svarog is his usual self, fighting alongside his remote-controlled claws that can lock down your characters. Keep these broken or defeated and you should have an easy time.
Recommended Team:
- Feixiao, March 7th (Hunt), Ruan Mei, one sustain of your choice
Recommended Tactics and Drinks:
- Uproot the Cause, Mighty Quench
HSR 2.5 Luminary Wardance: How to defeat Yanqing
We’ve finally arrived at the apex of the competition – the clash with Yanqing, the Ringmaster of the Xianzhou Luofu. Frankly, this event story would not have worked as well without the massive redemption arc Yanqing got over the course of version 2.4 and 2.5’s main story: He’s graduated from being a jobber to becoming a true prodigy with the sword.
Recommended Team:
- Firefly, Trailblazer (Harmony), Ruan Mei, Lingsha or Gallagher
Recommended Tactics and Drinks:
- Stealing Their Thunder, High Energy SoulGlad
Naturally, you can mix and match the Tactics and Drinks at your disposal however you want – the same goes for the team compositions. Just make sure to read each stage’s mechanics and build your strategy around that. Using these unique systems is the best way to win.